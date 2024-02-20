EnsembleIQ’s Progressive Grocer Announces Top Independent Grocers of 2024

Awards Celebrate the Innovation and Resilience of Community Food Retailers

CHICAGO, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnsembleIQ’s Progressive Grocer , the No. 1 grocery industry business intelligence provider, today honors its 13th class of Outstanding Independents , the nation’s most prestigious awards program celebrating the innovation and resilience of independent food retailers.

“Consumers are seeking meaningful experiences. Independent grocers have distinguished themselves by working hard, making a difference in their communities and taking care of customers in new and unique ways,” said Bridget Goldschmidt, Managing Editor, Progressive Grocer. “Congratulations to the Class of 2024. We applaud them on their growth, resilience and customer focus.”

The 2024 class of Progressive Grocer Outstanding Independents consists of 21 independent grocers:

Harmons Grocery

Hayes Market

Nugget Markets

Oliver's Market

Olsen's Piggly Wiggly

PCC Community Markets

Rouses Markets

Save A Lot/Dyer Foods

Save A Lot/Freeman Family Enterprises

Save A Lot/Frenvey Inc.

Save A Lot/Horizon Group

Save A Lot/Houchens Food Group

Save A Lot/JCP Groceries

Save A Lot/McPherson Ltd.

Save A Lot/MVP Foods

Save A Lot/Saver Group

Save A Lot/Suzanne Schmitz

Schnuck Markets Inc.

Teal's Market

Three Bears Alaska

Tom's Food Markets



Progressive Grocer is honoring these Outstanding Independents with profiles in its February issue and featuring them online at ProgressiveGrocer.com .

To learn more about Progressive Grocer awards and sponsorship opportunities, contact Paula Lashinsky at plashinsky@ensembleiq.com .

Stay connected with Progressive Grocer on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

