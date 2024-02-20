Injured Hiker on Welch-Dickey Trail in Waterville Valley

CONTACT:

CO Jonathan Demler

603-744-5470

603-271-3361

February 20, 2024

Waterville Valley, NH – At around 12:40 p.m. on February 17, 2024, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department was notified of an injured hiker in Waterville Valley. The hiker had been descending Welch Mountain when she suffered a serious lower leg injury that prevented her from being able to finish the hike. Rescuers from the Waterville Valley Department of Public Safety, Campton-Thornton Fire Rescue, Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue Team, and Conservation Officers with the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department responded to the trail to provide help.

The first rescuers reached the injured hiker at 2:45 p.m., who was about 1.3 miles from the trailhead. They identified her as Elisabeth Campbell, 26, of Somerville, MA. Due to the nature of Campbell’s injury, she was secured in a litter. Rescuers carried her down the trail and at times belayed the litter with rope on steep, icy portions of the trail. The rescue effort reached the trailhead safely at 4:35 p.m. Campbell was taken to Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth by a hiking companion for additional assessment and treatment of her injury.

Campbell and her hiking partner were well prepared for a winter hike and were wearing microspike traction devices. Conservation Officers want to remind people taking to the outdoors this winter to constantly be assessing the conditions and be prepared for unforeseen complications. Please visit www.hikesafe.com for more information.