Salgenx Introduces Grid Scale Sustainable Fresh Food Production System with Saltwater Battery Technology

Salgenx Grid Scale Food Production System

Grid scale modular food production designed to address the critical need for sustainable food production in the face of a rapidly growing global population.

At Salgenx, our mission is to pioneer solutions that will lead to a greener, more sustainable agricultural future” — Greg Giese, CEO of Salgenx

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, QUINTANA ROO, MEXICO, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Salgenx, a leader in innovative energy and agricultural solutions, proudly announces the debut of its Grid Scale Sustainable Food Production System with Saltwater Battery Technology. This state-of-the-art system is set to transform the agriculture industry by combining solar power, advanced lighting, and efficient water management with the revolutionary use of saltwater batteries to dramatically increase the sustainability and productivity of farming operations.

The Salgenx Grid Scale Sustainable Food Production System with Saltwater Battery Technology is a modular holistic approach designed to address the critical need for sustainable food production in the face of a rapidly growing global population. Leveraging the latest in bifacial solar technology, sophisticated grow lighting, and thermal energy storage through saltwater batteries, the system guarantees the perfect growing conditions for a wide array of crops such as tomatoes, peppers, lettuce, among others, irrespective of external weather challenges.

Highlights of the Salgenx Grid Scale Sustainable Food Production System with Saltwater Battery Technology:

• Advanced 16-Hour Grow Light Cycle: Blends natural and artificial lighting to ensure plants receive the precise amount of light needed for superior growth.

• Solar PV Bifacial Panels: Drive the system's pumps, lighting, and heating elements, facilitating uninterrupted year-round cultivation. Energy is stored in the Salgenx Saltwater Flow Battery.

• Reflective Bifacial Mirrors: Optimize sunlight capture, essential for areas with limited natural light exposure.

• Innovative Thermal Energy Storage: Utilizes a saltwater battery system to keep plants warm overnight, promoting continuous growth.

• Sustainable Water Solutions: Features desalination technology to transform seawater or brine into a viable water source for hydroponics and fogponics cultivation methods.

• Efficient Vertical Farming: Employs vertical tower systems to enhance space utilization and yield, marking a significant advancement in farming efficiency using 90 percent less water than traditional farming methods.

• Modular Expansion: Using standard shipping containers as a modular approach to vegetable growing and providing structure to solar PV panels.

• High Revenue Crops: The vertical grow system is tailored for tomatoes, peppers, leafy greens, and microgreens.

At Salgenx, our mission is to pioneer solutions that will lead to a greener, more sustainable agricultural future, stated Greg Giese, CEO of Salgenx. The Grid Scale Sustainable Food Production System embodies our commitment to innovation, offering a pathway to significantly more efficient and environmentally friendly farming practices. We're excited to empower farmers across the globe to meet the burgeoning demand for food through sustainable methods.

Designed to be adaptable and scalable, the Salgenx system is ideal for a diverse range of agricultural environments, from community-based farms to expansive agricultural enterprises. Its emphasis on renewable energy, water conservation, and innovative saltwater battery technology makes it a key player in the fight against climate change and the global water crisis.

Salgenx extends an invitation to all agriculture industry participants, from growers to eco-conscious investors, to explore the benefits of the Grid Scale Sustainable Food Production System. By joining forces, we can reshape the landscape of agriculture for a more sustainable and productive future.

For further details on the Salgenx Sustainable Food Production System with Saltwater Battery Technology and other eco-friendly agricultural innovations, please visit [Company Website].

About Salgenx (a division of Infinity Turbine LLC):

As an innovator in the energy and agricultural sector, Salgenx is dedicated to developing technologies that enhance farm productivity while minimizing environmental footprint. Focused on harnessing solar energy, optimizing lighting, and conserving water, Salgenx is empowering global farmers to achieve higher yields in an eco-friendly manner through the use of groundbreaking saltwater battery technology. With a resolute commitment to innovation and sustainability, Salgenx develops cutting-edge technologies that enhance the accessibility of sustainable food and fresh water for communities worldwide.

Contact: Greg Giese | CEO | Infinity Turbine LLC | greg@infinityturbine.com | greg@salgenx.com

Grid-Scale Food Production

https://salgenx.com/food-production-greenhouse-hydroponics-by-salgenx.html

Saltwater Battery Website: https://salgenx.com

Infinity Turbine Website: https://www.infinityturbine.com