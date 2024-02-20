TopLine Financial Credit Union Members and Employees Bring Comfort to Those in Need This Winter

TopLine’s Winter Gear Drive Benefits Local Communities

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopLine Financial Credit Union , a Twin Cities-based member-owned financial services cooperative , held their third annual Winter Gear Drive during the month of January benefitting local non-profits, African Education and Health Initiative, Avenues for youth, MORE Community Services and YMCA of the North Youth and Family Services. TopLine members and employees generously donated winter gear items of youth and adult size jackets, boots, gloves, hats, scarves, socks and more to help bring warmth to those in need in our local communities.

Employees were able to participate by donating winter gear items and money in exchange for a “Foundation Friday/Saturday” sticker, allowing them to wear jeans to work. TopLine and community members could also purchase items from our Amazon Wishlist or Target Registry and have them delivered directly to TopLine, and in return we delivered to our charitable partners. When the program ended TopLine employees and members had donated over 603 winter gear drive items and $830 in cash to assist local individuals and families.

“We are grateful to have so many generous donors who supported youth, adults and families in our communities by donating coats, hats, mittens, scarves and other warm winter items,” said Mick Olson, TopLine President and CEO. “We remain committed to fulfilling the needs identified by our non-profit partners by hosting a variety of donation drives to benefit those that need a little extra assistance, and are appreciative of our non-profit partners who do the heavy lifting of distributing all items collected.”

African Education and Health Initiative (AFEDHI) is a non-profit organization with a vision to ensure that African students, Kindergarten through college, have access to educational materials such as books, computers and other reading aids to support their education needs and goals. For more information visit https://afedhi.org/.

Avenues for Youth provides emergency shelter, short-term housing and supportive services for homeless youth ages 16-24 in Hennepin County. Avenues shelters in Brooklyn Park and Minneapolis help over 250 youth annually. Visit https://avenuesforyouth.org/ to learn more.

MORE Community Services provides refugees and immigrants with education and support, helping them achieve economic and social independence today and for generations to come. Visit https://www.more-empowerment.org/ to learn more.

The YMCA of the North Youth and Family Services is a leading non-profit dedicated to strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. To learn more about the Y’s mission and work, visit https://www.ymcanorth.org/impact.

TopLine Financial Credit Union , a Twin Cities-based credit union, is Minnesota’s 11th largest credit union, with assets of nearly $800 million and serves over 51,000 members. Established in 1935, the not-for-profit financial cooperative offers a complete line of financial services from its five branch locations — in Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Maple Grove, Plymouth and in St. Paul’s Como Park — as well as by phone, mobile app and online at www.TopLinecu.com . Membership is available to anyone who lives, works, worships, attends school or volunteers in Anoka, Carver, Chisago, Dakota, Hennepin, Isanti, Ramsey, Scott, Sherburne, Washington and Wright counties in Minnesota and their immediate family members. Visit us on our Facebook or Instagram. To learn more about the credit union’s foundation, visit www.TopLinecu.com/Foundation.

