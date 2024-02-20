Rodedawg Intl. Ind, Inc. (OTC: RWGI) Provides Shareholder Update and Begins Revenue Growth Curve

Rodedawg Quarterly Statement with over 200% Increased Revenue

Costa Mesa, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rodedawg International Industries, Inc. (OTC: RWGI) proudly announces the Company has posted its Quarterly Statement with OTC markets for the period 10/1/23 through 12/31/23. Chris Swartz, CEO, states “We are proud to inform our shareholders that the company has released its Quarterly Statement, and the financials show that we are growing significantly as shown on our Consolidated Statement of Operations F-2. The significant increase is the three months ending in December 2022 of $30,000 to the three months ending of December 2023 with $103, 868. We firmly believe that with all the work we have done in building the foundation of the company, our shareholders are now seeing the operations of the business units generate revenue. Our financials also show that our management has demonstrated its own commitment to the Rodedawg vision with substantial investment into the company toward achieving accelerated growth as seen on this disclosure. We are anticipating sustainable revenue growth that is achievable by following our 2024 Corporate Milestone Plan.”.



Mr. Swartz concludes, “In addition to our current business operations, the planned acquisitions for 2024 will also increase revenues and could potentially propel the company past the stated goal of 7 million annually. As per our 2024 Corporate Milestone Plan, shareholders can expect an update on January 2024 revenues this week. The preliminary estimates for January 2024 also show substantial growth indicating the growth curve for Rodedawg has begun. Once again, we continue to thank our many loyal shareholders for their ongoing support as we create Rodedawg to becoming an industry leader in the licensed cannabis market and healthcare industries.”

About Rodedawg International Industries, Inc.

Rodedawg International Industries, Inc. (OTC: RWGI) is focused on providing management services, acquisitions and restructuring resources throughout the regulated California cannabis market. We are a trusted partner and asset to licensed cultivation, distributors, manufacturers, and retail dispensaries.

About Budding Horizon, LLC

Budding Horizon, LLC is a California Limited Liability Company with offices in Orange County, California. The company is focused to providing management services for the licensed cannabis industry and seeks to leverage its expertise in the real estate acquisitions to acquire and develop a portfolio of assets.

About Brother Buds™

Brother Buds is a cannabis delivery service based in Costa Mesa, California. During the month of July 2023, the Rodedawg will operate Brother Buds under a non-storefront cannabis delivery license. The cannabis delivery service will focus on Los Angeles County, Orange County, and norther San Diego County in the demographic area of 23.86 million in 2019. The company is focused to providing management services for the licensed cannabis industry and seeks to leverage its expertise in the real estate acquisitions to acquire and develop a portfolio of assets.

