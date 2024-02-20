Splash Beverage Group Extends Copa di Vino’s Retail Sales Presence with Iconic Las Vegas Retailer

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV) (“Splash” or the “Company”), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands including SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila, Copa di Vino Single Serve Wines, Pulploloco Sangria, and TapouT Cognitive Energy Drink, is excited to announce it has been awarded new distribution within Terrible’s Convenience, the iconic retailer with significant presence in Las Vegas, Nevada.



Starting this month Copa di Vino single-serve wine will be available in all 115 Terrible’s convenience stores in the greater Las Vegas area. This expansion will offer four of Copa di Vino’s varietals to the high-traffic chain’s shoppers.

Robert Nistico, CEO of Splash, said, “This is a great retailer win, now made possible by the company’s ardent focus on building a distribution network capable of reaching these key chains which supports our strategic direction.”

Bill Meissner, Splash President and CMO, added, "Terrible’s is a great retailer, synonymous with convenience in the exploding Las Vegas market. The Terrible’s shopper is a mix of Las Vegas residents and tourists in town for a great time; Copa di Vino single-serve wine is a fantastic fit for their product assortment."

Convenience retailers are adding more wine to their assortments. Average per-store sales of wine and liquor increased 6.4% last year, according to Convenience Store trade association data.

About Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV):

Splash Beverage Group, an innovator in the beverage industry, owns a growing portfolio of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage brands including Copa di Vino wines by the glass, SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila, Pulpoloco Sangría, and TapouT Performance Hydration & Recovery Drinks and Cognitive Energy drinks. Splash’s strategy is to rapidly develop early-stage brands already in its portfolio as well as acquire and then accelerate brands that have high visibility or are innovators in their categories. Led by a management team that has built and managed some of the top brands in the beverage industry and led sales from product launch into the billions, Splash is rapidly expanding its brand portfolio and global distribution.

Forward-Looking Statement:

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements and factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation, the risks disclosed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 8, 2021, and in the Company’s other filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or publicly announce any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

