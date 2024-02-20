$3 Million NJ Medical Negligence Jury Award in Flesh-Eating Bacteria Death of Beloved Social Services Agency Employee

Adrienne Nock, Family Photo

Saltz Mongeluzzi Bendesky represented the family of the late Adrienne Nock

Adrienne Nock, unquestionably, based on testimony from our medical experts, would be alive today if only the right decisions, at the right time, had been made regarding her care.” — Steven G. Wigrizer, Family Attorney

CAMDEN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Camden County Superior Court jury has just awarded $3 million to the family of the late Adrienne Nock, 54, the beloved social services agency client benefits specialist-advocate, whose preventable, in-hospital death on March 3, 2017, was caused in large part by the failure of numerous medical personnel to urgently treat her for necrotizing fasciitis, the often fatal disease commonly known as flesh-eating bacteria, according to her family’s legal team from Saltz Mongeluzzi Bendesky.

The verdict in the case (Tyrone Nock v. Kennedy Memorial Hospital-Washington Township, et al. Superior Court of NJ, CAM-L-002856-18) was reached after a two-month trial and more than two days of jury deliberations.

Attorneys Steven G. Wigrizer and Jason S. Weiss, and Morgan A. Kendall, stated after the jury verdict, “Adrienne Nock, loving wife, mother and grandmother, devoted her career in public service to compassionately and without delay assisting the under-served citizens of Camden County to improve their lives. She was focused and fearless. Tragically, when her life was on the line, the medical professionals entrusted with her care, failed to swiftly act – by immediately performing life-saving surgery – and as a result she died in what we demonstrated to the jury was a potentially preventable death.”

Mr. Nock, following the verdict last Friday, and on behalf of his family, said, “We continue to live this nightmare of unspeakable loss and pray something good can come from the searing pain and suffering that extends well beyond our family and friends, but to all those touched by my lifelong sweetheart, my Adrienne.” How could Adrienne first go to the ER complaining of back pain and within a few days return to the same hospital, writhing in pain, and then die from what we learned was flesh-eating disease? What took so long to get surgery that would have saved her?”

Mrs. Nock first went to the hospital’s ER on February 28, 2017, was treated – including with an injection of muscle relaxant – and released, only to return on March 2nd with left arm pain and physical changes to the arm in the area of the injection. It was alleged that it was evident by that time that she was in distress, suffered from necrotizing fasciitis, and required immediate surgery. Hours passed. Her condition visibly deteriorated. She eventually underwent surgery, suffered a heart attack, lapsed into coma, and died the following day.

Mr. Wigrizer, who chairs the firm’s medical negligence practice group, added, “Adrienne Nock, unquestionably, based on testimony from our medical experts, would be alive today if only the right decisions, at the right time, had been made regarding her care.” He attributed her death to delayed treatment, a lack of communication between various physicians, and a failure of medical leadership. “Mr. Nock and his children (Tyrone, Jr., Hasan, Tiara), who eloquently and passionately testified at trial, still grieve Adrienne’s all-too-untimely passing, but they also are hopeful that by going to trial, airing the facts in public, and seeking justice in her name, the senseless loss of other lives through medical errors can be prevented,” he added.

Mr. Weiss, a partner in the firm and member of Mr. Wigrizer’s team, noted, “We were truly honored to represent the Nock family and obtain a significant measure of justice from the defendant institutions and practitioners, particularly faced with the challenges presented under New Jersey law. The factual record developed over more than six years was compelling, illuminated at trial by four of our medical experts”. He noted that the jury verdict was directed at defendants Reconstructive Orthopedics, P.A., and Jeffrey P. Kovacs, D.O. Prior to verdict separate settlements were reached with other parties.

Attorney Kendall was also a key member of the firm’s trial team. The Hon. Judith Charny, Camden County Superior Court, presided.

Note

The Nock family respectfully requests that all media inquiries be directed to its attorneys at Saltz Mongeluzzi Bendesky (contact information appears below).

