Kharon and Carahsoft Partner to Bring Innovative Risk Management Products to the Government

Powerful Data and Technology Solutions More Readily Available to the Public Sector Through Carahsoft’s Contract Vehicles

WASHINGTON, and RESTON, Va., Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kharon, a leading provider of risk management solutions driven by proprietary research and data analytics, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as a Public Sector Distributor for Kharon, making the company’s industry-leading risk management solutions available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2) and OMNIA Partners contracts.

“We are pleased to partner with Carahsoft and excited to expand our work with a range of departments and agencies to strengthen their visibility and boost investigations on some of the highest priority issues and hardest targets,” said Howard Mendelsohn, Chief Client Officer at Kharon. “Kharon works with hundreds of Public Sector clients every day, and partnering with Carahsoft will allow even more Public Sector organizations to access Kharon’s world class research, analytics and technology.”

Kharon helps leading organizations identify a wide range of sanctions and compliance risks, critical for managing financial crimes, supply chain exposure, export controls, investment risk and more. Powered by The Kharon Core – the premier global risk analytics engine – the solutions deliver essential insights needed for an all-encompassing perspective on commercial risks.

“We are thrilled to add Kharon’s advanced risk analytics solutions to our portfolio,” said Michael Shrader, Vice President of Intelligence and Innovative Solutions at Carahsoft. “This partnership with Kharon and our reseller partners enables us to equip Public Sector agencies with unparalleled insights, actionable intelligence and the capability to precisely identify and mitigate a wide spectrum of threats, thus ensuring the protection and success of their mission critical objectives.”

Kharon’s software, hardware and services are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, contact the Carahsoft team at (855) 377-5865 or Kharon@carahsoft.com.

About Kharon

Kharon supports public sector agencies with data and analytic solutions used to advance investigations, analysis, training, and regulatory outcomes. Kharon’s products cover the broadest range of individuals and entities that maintain commercial relationships with networks and jurisdictions targeted by global sanctions programs and other national security-based restrictions.

Kharon is underpinned by proprietary technology and teams of expert analysts and data scientists that conduct complex investigations on matters at the intersection of global security and commerce. Kharon is led by former senior officials of the U.S. Department of the Treasury and accomplished technology professionals.

Kharon leverages all relevant open-source documents, deep subject matter expertise, and cutting-edge data science. Kharon assembles, updates, and expands the world’s leading resource for exploring commercial activity and related networks associated with global threat actors. Kharon’s analysts are professionally fluent in 25+ foreign languages and are skilled at leading technology-enhanced investigations that cover corporate records, regulatory filings, litigation documents, trade data, social media, global media, foreign government tenders, and deep web data, among other sources.

Contact

publicsector@kharon.com

About Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions Portfolio

Carahsoft's Cybersecurity solutions portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors that enable organizations to defend against cyber threats, manage risk, and achieve compliance. Supported by dedicated Cybersecurity product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. Our portfolio spans solutions for Supply Chain Risk Management, Cloud Security, Network & Infrastructure, Identity & Access Management, Risk & Compliance, and more, ensuring comprehensive protection for organizations' cyber ecosystems. Explore Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity solutions further here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact:

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

pr@carahsoft.com





