A fashion catwalk for kids at Vancouver’s first International Kids Runway

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kid’s fashion brands from around the world set the stage for Vancouver’s first International Kids Runway (IKR) show at Canada Place on Feb 18, providing an opportunity for aspiring child talent, brand exposure for kid’s fashion brands, and also providing support for BC Children’s Hospital.

Over 200 kids and their families participated in the first of what is planned to be many future kids’ fashion runway shows. IKR provides these aspiring models and performers with an opportunity to get much needed first-hand experience and exposure, while other families participate simply for something fun and different for their kids to be a part of.

One parent noted, “My daughter has always shown an affinity for fashion, so we’re thrilled that she has the chance to be a part of a fashion event, take center stage, gain an invaluable experience, and really just have a fun and active day.”

For some, this is also serious business as multiple child talent scouts were also on hand to find the next promising runway star. While applications to be models in the IKR were open to anyone, each of the 200 participants had to pass an audition, followed by training, and finally a rehearsal before the big show.

These were showcasing some of the most inventive and aspiring boutique kid’s fashion brands from around the world. 20 brands participated in the inaugural event from locations around the world including France, the UK, the US, Japan, Ukraine, Romania, and also right here in Canada.

One designer from a Canadian-based kid’s clothing brand noted the importance of these events “To give our aspiring brands a platform to reach new audiences and even to seek out new models for our apparel. We are honored to be a part of Vancouver’s first International Kids Runway show event.”

International Kids Runway is not just helping these families and fashion designers achieve their dreams, but through the event is also supporting one of the city's most important institutions. Partial proceeds from the event are being donated to the BC Children’s Hospital, helping the hospital provide kids a chance for a more normal and healthy childhood. “We are so thankful for the support from this wonderful community event,” said Sherry Zhuang, Philanthropy Officer of BC Children’s Hospital Foundation. “Our vision is that every child is healthy and able to fulfill their hopes and dreams. This generosity fuels the ability to help conquer childhood diseases, prevent illness and injury, and prioritize the unique needs of kids in every aspect of their care.”

