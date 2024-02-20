JRC Stock Talk Hosting Live Q&A on X (Formerly Twitter) Spaces With CEO of Golden Matrix Group, Inc., Today, February 20, 2024 at 4:30 PM EST

LAS VEGAS, NV, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Golden Matrix Group Inc. NASDAQ:GMGI)(“GMGI” or the “Company”), a developer, licensor and global operator of online gaming and eCommerce platforms, systems, and gaming content, today announced Brian Goodman, CEO of Golden Matrix Group will be hosted by JRC Stock Talk, a leading platform for insightful investor discussions, pursuant to which Mr. Goodman will participate in an exclusive Q&A.

The Q&A session will take place on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, at 4:30 PM EST on X (formerly Twitter) Spaces, X’s platform for audio chats.

This event will offer investors a unique opportunity to gain valuable insights into Golden Matrix Group’s growth trajectory and industry-leading position as one of the world’s leading iGaming groups, offering casino, sportsbook, and competition products. Mr. Goodman will engage in a comprehensive discussion covering key topics, including:

GMGI's background and mission

RKings Competitions: The latest developments on RKings, GMGI's high-volume competition provider operating in the United Kingdom and Ireland

MEXPLAY: Details on the progress and potential of MEXPLAY, GMGI's licensed Mexican Casino.

GM-X Platform Debut: The latest on GMGI's cutting-edge B2B gaming platform

Pending MeridianBet Acquisition: The latest developments and strategic benefits of GMGI's planned acquisition of MeridianBet Group, one of the world’s leading business-to-consumer (B2C) sports betting and gaming groups.

Don't miss this chance to hear directly from Brian Goodman! To join you will need to have an X account. Then simply go to https://www.x.com/JRC_Stocks and the profile image will be highlighted in blue. Click on it at 4:30 PM EST and it will prompt you to join the space. You can set a reminder at https://x.com/i/spaces/1gqxvQBwAbnJB prior to the session’s start time. Whether you're a seasoned investor or just starting your research, this event provides valuable insights into GMGI's business model and exciting future.

About JRC Stock Talk

JRC Stock Talk is a leading platform dedicated to providing in-depth stock analysis and market commentary. Through interviews, discussions, and educational resources, JRC Stock Talk empowers investors to make informed decisions in today's dynamic market.

About Golden Matrix

Golden Matrix Group, based in Las Vegas NV, is an established B2B and B2C gaming technology company operating across multiple international markets. The B2B division of Golden Matrix develops and licenses proprietary gaming platforms for its extensive list of clients and RKings, its B2C division, operates a high-volume eCommerce site enabling end users to enter paid-for competitions on its proprietary platform in authorized markets. The Company also owns and operates MEXPLAY, a regulated online casino in Mexico.

Our sophisticated software automatically declines any gaming or redemption requests from within the United States, in strict compliance with current US law.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements made in this press release and additionally statements made in the interview contain, and will contain, forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (“forward-looking statements”). Words such as “strategy,” “expects,” “continues,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “would,” “will,” “estimates,” “intends,” “projects,” “goals,” “targets” and other words of similar meaning are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements.

Important factors that may cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from those contained in such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the ability of the parties to close the Meridian Bet Purchase Agreement, as amended and restated (the “ Purchase Agreement ”) on the terms set forth in, and pursuant to the required timing set forth in, the Purchase Agreement, if at all; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the right of one or all of the shareholders of Meridian Bet Group or GMGI (collectively, the “ Purchase Agreement Parties ”) to terminate the Purchase Agreement; the effect of such termination, including breakup and other fees potentially payable in connection therewith; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Purchase Agreement Parties or their respective directors or officers; the ability to obtain regulatory and other approvals and meet other closing conditions to the Purchase Agreement on a timely basis or at all, including the risk that regulatory and other approvals (including the approval of Nasdaq for the continued listing of GMGI’s common stock on Nasdaq post-closing) required for the Purchase Agreement are not obtained on a timely basis or at all, or are obtained subject to conditions that are not anticipated or the expected benefits of the transaction; the ability of GMGI to obtain the funding required to complete such acquisition, the terms of such funding, potential dilution caused thereby and/or covenants agreed to in connection therewith; the fact that the sellers have the sole right to approve the funding required to be obtained in connection with the acquisition and the terms thereof, and also have the sole right to determine whether any portion of the Meridian Bet Group’s cash on hand at closing may be used to pay a portion of the purchase price payable by GMGI at the closing, which approvals they may not provide and/or may condition on other events; the ability to obtain approval by the GMGI’s shareholders; potential lawsuits regarding the acquisition; potential adverse reactions or changes to business relationships resulting from the announcement or completion of the Purchase Agreement; the ability of GMGI to retain and hire key personnel; the diversion of management’s attention from ongoing business operations; the expected synergistic relationships and cost savings from the transactions contemplated by the Purchase Agreement; uncertainty as to the long-term value of the common stock of GMGI following the closing of the Purchase Agreement; the business, economic and political conditions in the markets in which the Purchase Agreement Parties operate; the effect on GMGI and its operations of the ongoing Ukraine/Russia conflict and the conflict in Israel, high interest rates and inflation, and risks of recessions; the need for additional financing, the terms of such financing and the availability of such financing; the ability of GMGI and/or its subsidiaries to obtain additional gaming licenses; the ability of GMGI to manage growth; GMGI’s ability to complete acquisitions and the available funding for such acquisitions; disruptions caused by acquisitions; dilution caused by fund raising, the conversion of outstanding preferred stock and/or acquisitions; GMGI’s ability to maintain the listing of its common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market (both before the closing and after the closing); GMGI’s expectations for future growth, revenues, and profitability; GMGI’s expectations regarding future plans and timing thereof; GMGI’s reliance on its management; the fact that GMGI’s chief executive officer has voting control over the Company and the fact that the sellers will obtain voting control over GMGI following the completion of the acquisition of Meridian Bet; related party relationships; the potential effect of economic downturns, recessions, increases in interest rates and inflation, and market conditions, decreases in discretionary spending and therefore demand for our products and services, and increases in the cost of capital, related thereto, among other affects thereof, on GMGI’s operations and prospects; GMGI’s ability to protect proprietary information; the ability of GMGI to compete in its market; the status of GMGI’s internal controls; dilution caused by efforts to obtain additional financing; the effect of current and future regulation, GMGI’s ability to comply with regulations and potential penalties in the event it fails to comply with such regulations and changes in the enforcement and interpretation of existing laws and regulations and the adoption of new laws and regulations that may unfavorably impact our business; the risks associated with gaming fraud, user cheating and cyber-attacks; risks associated with systems failures and failures of technology and infrastructure on which GMGI’s programs rely; foreign exchange and currency risks; the outcome of contingencies, including legal proceedings in the normal course of business; the ability to compete against existing and new competitors; the ability to manage expenses associated with sales and marketing and necessary general and administrative and technology investments; and general consumer sentiment and economic conditions that may affect levels of discretionary customer purchases of GMGI’s products, including potential recessions and global economic slowdowns. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements we make in this release are reasonable, we provide no assurance that these plans, intentions or expectations will be achieved.

Other important factors that may cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements included in this communication are described in GMGI’s publicly filed reports, including, but not limited to, under the “Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements,” “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of GMGI’s periodic and current filings with the SEC, including the Form 10-Qs and Form 10-Ks, including, but not limited to, GMGI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended October 31, 2023, and future periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10‑Q. These reports are available at www.sec.gov.

The Company cautions that the foregoing list of important factors is not complete and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to GMGI or any person acting on behalf of any Purchase Agreement Parties are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements referenced above. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on GMGI’s future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. GMGI cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, GMGI undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that is not paid for by GMGI. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication and the proposed Interview is for informational purposes only and is not intended to and shall not constitute a solicitation of a proxy, consent or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the Purchase Agreement and is not intended to and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for any securities or a solicitation of any vote of approval, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

