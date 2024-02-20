Fogo de Chão Celebrates the Return of the Porterhouse to the Churrasco Experience for a Limited Time

Starting Today Guests Are Invited To Experience The Premium Cut At All U.S. Locations

DALLAS, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fogo de Chão , the internationally-renowned restaurant from Brazil, invites guests to indulge in the premium Porterhouse cut as it returns to the Full Churrasco Experience for a limited time starting today at all U.S. locations, including Puerto Rico. The Porterhouse is an indulgent cut that includes both a New York Strip and Filet that is cooked bone-in, and served sliced tableside, delivering a juicy and rich flavor with every bite. Fire-roasted and seasoned with rock salt, the Porterhouse adds further variety, indulgence, and customization to Fogo’s signature menu offering, the Full Churrasco Experience.



“As we continue to innovate and elevate the dining experience at Fogo de Chão, we are thrilled to introduce the premium Porterhouse cut as an indulgent addition to the Full Churrasco Experience,” said Barry McGowan, Chief Executive Officer at Fogo. "At Fogo, we are constantly innovating our menu to provide our guests with the most flavorful and nutritious options, all at an accessible price point."

The Culinary Art of Churrasco is a discovery dining experience that begins with a visit to the seasonal Market Table which includes fresh salads, plant-based proteins, charcuterie, and more. Fire-roasted proteins, the core of the Churrasco Experience offered during lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch, include guest favorites like Bone-In Ribeye, Lamb Chops, the house specialty, Picanha —the prime part of the top sirloin, and now the premium Porterhouse.

Those seeking to elevate their dining experience have a variety of options to choose from at any daypart including weekday lunch starting at $18, weekend brunch, a la carte indulgent cuts including a Dry-Aged Tomahawk and Wagyu New York Strip, chilled seafood offerings including the Seafood Tower and Lobster & Shrimp appetizer, craft cocktails during All-Day Happy Hour and award-winning South American wines.

About Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão (fogo-dee-shown) is an internationally renowned restaurant that allows guests to discover what’s next at every turn. Founded in Southern Brazil in 1979, Fogo elevates the centuries-old cooking technique of Churrasco – the art of roasting high-quality cuts of meat over an open flame – into a cultural dining experience of discovery. In addition to its Market Table and Feijoada Bar – which includes seasonal salads and soup, fresh vegetables, imported charcuterie and more – guests are served simply- seasoned meats that are butchered, fire-roasted and carved tableside by gaucho chefs. Guests can also indulge in dry-aged or premium Wagyu cuts, seafood a la carte, Bar Fogo Features including signature cocktails, and an award-winning South American wine list, as well as smaller, sharable plates in Bar Fogo. Fogo offers differentiated menus for all dayparts including lunch, dinner, weekend brunch and group dining, plus full-service catering and delivery options. For more information on Fogo de Chão or to make a reservation, please visit Fogo.com. For images, logos, and other media assets, please visit the Fogo Newsroom.

