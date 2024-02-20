Fresh2 Launches TikTok Video E-commerce Venture, Bridging the Gap Between Food Sources and Consumers

New York, NY, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fresh2 Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRES) ("Fresh2" or "the Company"), a B2B e-commerce and supply chain management company within the restaurant and food industry, today announced the launch of its video e-commerce venture on TikTok. This innovative venture marks a significant milestone in our mission to revolutionize how consumers connect with food sources, bringing a fresh, dynamic approach to online shopping.

Understanding the evolving consumer demand for transparency, quality, and value in building on the success of our newly unveiled video e-commerce platform, Fresh2 is set to further enhance the shopping experience by introducing live food e-commerce in the near future. This ambitious expansion will offer an exclusive opportunity for consumers to engage directly with food sources like never before. By providing live broadcasts from food plants and farms, Fresh2 aims to open a window into the source of food production, offering transparency and trust in every purchase.

"We are excited to pioneer this new way of connecting food producers directly with consumers," said Haohan Xu, CEO of Fresh2. "Our live-streaming and video commerce initiatives on TikTok are more than just a shopping experience; they are about building a community that values the quality, origin, and story behind their food. This is a significant step forward in our mission to make quality food accessible to everyone."

Fresh2 Group Limited is engaged in the business-to-business e-commerce and supply chain sectors. Committed to helping restaurants lower procurement costs and improve efficiency, Fresh2 utilizes an advanced supply chain management system. By applying strategic digital technologies and innovative business models, Fresh2 is driving the online transformation of the restaurant supply industry. Fresh2 aims to refine restaurant operations, adding significant value to the food industry, and building a global network of restaurateurs in the digital age. For more information, visit: https://fresh2.co/investors.

