2024 Vera Bradley Annual Outlet Sale Tickets Now Available

Sale to be held May 1 – May 5 in Fort Wayne, Ind.

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vera Bradley, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRA) (the “Company”) and its iconic American bag and luggage lifestyle brand, Vera Bradley, today announced the launch of ticket sales for the 2024 Vera Bradley Annual Outlet Sale (the “Sale”), to be held at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Ind. from May 1 – May 5, 2024.



Tickets, which are required to shop the Sale from May 1 to May 3, are $6 each (plus Ticketmaster fees). Ticketed shopping sessions allow sale-goers to take advantage of the best selection of Vera Bradley handbags, travel items, accessories, stationery and luggage in a variety of current and retired patterns, along with bracelets and other items from VRA-owned lifestyle brand Pura Vida—all discounted up to 70% off MSRP.

Tickets can be purchased at www.ticketmaster.com, authorized Ticketmaster locations and the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Ticket Office. Qualified motorcoach and bus tour operators can contact Visit Fort Wayne, the Fort Wayne/Allen County Convention and Visitors Bureau, at (260) 424-3700 for group tour information.

“Early Bird” shoppers who purchase tickets by February 26 will receive a special promotional offer of $25 off a purchase of $150 or more, redeemable at the Sale. Customers who purchase tickets after February 26 will receive $10 off their Sale purchase of $100 or more.

The Sale will be open for public shopping (no ticket required) on May 4 and May 5.

2024 Vera Bradley Annual Outlet Sale

Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

Fort Wayne, Ind.

Wednesday, May 1, through Friday, May 3

3 Shopping Sessions Daily; Tickets Required

Session 1: 9 am – 12 pm

Session 2: 1 pm – 4 pm

Session 3: 5:30 pm – 8:30 pm



Saturday, May 4, and Sunday, May 5

No Tickets Required

Saturday: 8 am – 8 pm

Sunday: 10 am – 5 pm

Vera Bradley will invite customers to join the Company in supporting the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer (the “Foundation”) in its mission to raise funds for critical advancements in breast cancer research when they visit the Sale. Shoppers can purchase limited-edition Foundation apparel, enter for the chance to win the Foundation’s one-of-a-kind “Quilt with a Cause,” make a donation to access a “pink pass” expedited checkout lane, and round up their purchase at the register.

The Vera Bradley Annual Outlet Sale consistently attracts 30,000+ shoppers, representing nearly every state and several countries. According to the Fort Wayne/Allen County Convention and Visitors Bureau, this tourism surge generates an economic boost of more than $5 million for the local community.

For information and updates, visit www.verabradley.com/annualsale and follow @verabradleyoutletstore on Facebook.

ABOUT VERA BRADLEY, INC.

Vera Bradley, Inc. operates two unique lifestyle brands – Vera Bradley and Pura Vida. Vera Bradley and Pura Vida are complementary businesses, both with devoted, emotionally-connected, and multi-generational female customer bases; alignment as casual, comfortable, affordable, and fun brands; positioning as “gifting” and socially-connected brands; strong, entrepreneurial cultures; a keen focus on community, charity, and social consciousness; multi-channel distribution strategies; and talented leadership teams aligned and committed to the long-term success of their brands.

Vera Bradley, based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, is a leading designer of women’s handbags, luggage and other travel items, fashion and home accessories, and unique gifts. Founded in 1982 by friends Barbara Bradley Baekgaard and Patricia R. Miller, the brand is known for its innovative designs, iconic patterns, and brilliant colors that inspire and connect women unlike any other brand in the global marketplace.

In July 2019, Vera Bradley, Inc. acquired a 75% interest in Creative Genius, Inc., which also operates under the name Pura Vida Bracelets (“Pura Vida”). Pura Vida, based in La Jolla, California, is a digitally native, highly-engaging lifestyle brand founded in 2010 by friends Paul Goodman and Griffin Thall. Pura Vida has a differentiated and expanding offering of bracelets, jewelry, and other lifestyle accessories. The Company acquired the remaining 25% of Pura Vida in January 2023.

