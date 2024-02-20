Fujifilm Receives PACS Award for Naval Medical Center - San Diego

Company continues to expand its healthcare footprint within the U.S. Department of Defense

Lexington, Mass., Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation, a leading provider of diagnostic and enterprise imaging solutions, today announced that the company was selected to transform the enterprise radiology PACS at the Naval Medical Center - San Diego with Synapse® 7x – Fujifilm’s next-generation enterprise imaging platform.

Synapse 7x unites data and imaging from radiology, mammography, cardiology, 3D and other enterprise imaging solutions on server-side rendering technology. Synapse 7x was recently granted a Risk Management Framework (RMF) and Authority to Operate (ATO) on U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) networks. With Synapse 7x, organizations within the DoD network – now including Naval Medical Center - San Diego - will be able to access the diagnostic PACS platform that extends across the enterprise, an evolution from a radiology-specific PACS platform.

This award includes Navy Medical Center San Diego, Camp Pembleton, 29 Palms, Lemoore, plus approximately 40 additional medical treatment facilities will consolidate PACS vendors to have Fujifilm become the sole provider, streamlining patient imaging and data across the entire network.

“We’re honored to continue to further expand our engagement with the U.S. Department of Defense and to support the prestigious Naval Medical Center - San Diego’s effort to enhance clinical collaboration and military patient care across southern California,” says Bill Lacy, senior vice president, medical informatics, FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation. “We believe this award reflects our continued commitment to deliver the informatics technology innovation and security compliance the DOD demands of its partners.”

