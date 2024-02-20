Endodontics and Orthodontics Market Size to Reach Valuation of US$ 9,455.6 million by 2034: Fact.MR Report

Dental Tourism is Opening New Growth Prospects for the Business of Endodontics and Orthodontics

Rockville , Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global endodontics and orthodontics market is estimated at US$ 5,664.6 million in 2024 and is projected to expand at a consistent 5.3% CAGR through 2034. The market is projected to attain a valuation of US$ 9,455.6 million by 2034.



Get Free Sample Copy of This Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=9402



Surging campaigns to promote oral health, along with growing concerns about dental aesthetics, are creating a heightened demand for endodontics and orthodontics across the globe. Increasing cases of dental diseases are also a primary factor that is inducing the market to grow.

The rising count of orthodontists and specialized dentists is projected to continue supporting market expansion. Additionally, technological advancement in endodontics and orthodontics is easing the diagnosis process and thus pulling in more patients for endodontic and orthodontic treatments.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 9,455.6 million Growth Rate (2024-2034) 5.3% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 48 Tables No. of Figures 144 Figures

“Emerging opportunities in East Asia are projected to shift manufacturers' focus from North America. Further, players are expected to boost their promotional activities to increase brand visibility among end users." says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

Dentsply Sirona, Inc.

3M

Align Technology, Inc.

DENTAURUM GmbH & Co. KG

FKG Dentaire SA

Inoclar Vivadent Inc.

Mani, Inc.

Coltene Holdings AG

Danaher Corporation (Ormco)

Others

Key Takeaways from the Endodontics and Orthodontics Market Study

In 2019, the endodontics and orthodontics market generated market revenue of US$ 4,380.8 million.

By 2034, North America is anticipated to acquire a total of US$ 3,531 million, recording a CAGR of 5.2% through this period.

The East Asia market is expected to acquire a market share of 16.6% in 2024. By 2034, the market is anticipated to reach US$ 1,970 million.

By product type, the endodontic product is predicted to acquire a market share of 60.7% in 2024. In terms of value, the segment is expected to reach US$ 3,435.7 million in 2024. By 2034, the segment is anticipated to attain US$ 5,694.6 million, recording a CAGR of 5.2% in the meantime.

Based on end users, the dental clinics segment is projected to acquire a market share of 71.2% in 2024. The segment is predicted to be worth US$ 4,031.4 million in 2024 and expand at a CAGR of 5.3% thereon.



Competitive Landscape

Key players are opting for differential strategies to increase consumer interest in their offerings. Additionally, industry participants are focusing on advertisement campaigns to promote their products. Increasing product development and new launches are default strategies of leading players to gain a more significant consumer base. Further, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, etc., are projected to propel market growth.

In April 2023, the University of Sydney introduced a new Endodontics stream in the Doctor of Clinical Dentistry degree to offer dentists the chance to become experts at saving teeth. This development has been made possible by collaborative partnerships at Sydney Dental Hospital and NSW Health.

In July 2023, Brident Dental & Orthodontics announced the opening of a Texas office in Fort Worth, situated in Tarrant County. The new dental office is famous for offering high-quality dental and orthodontic services across Texas. The recent opening is expected to effectively serve the oral health demands of people residing in the greater Dallas area.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=9402



Country-wise Insights

In 2024, the endodontics and orthodontics market in North America is expected to reach a market share of 37.6%. In 2024, the area accumulated a total of US$ 2,131 million. The market is expected to reach US$ 3,531 million by 2034, growing at a 5.2% compound annual growth rate. With its well-established and constantly growing healthcare systems, the United States leads the region.

By 2024, it's expected that the East Asian market will account for 16.6% of the global market. By 2024, the region is expected to be worth US$ 942 million. The market is projected to create value of US$ 1,970 million by 2034, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The market is expanding as consumer knowledge of oral health issues rises. It is anticipated that East Asia's promising growth rate will draw industry participants to expand their operations there.



Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Endodontic Devices Market: The Endodontic Devices Market size was around US$ 1.4 Billion in 2021, and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2032.

Orthodontic Supplies Market: The global orthodontic supplies market has reached a valuation of US$ 8 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to expand rapidly at a CAGR of 11% to reach US$ 12 billion by 2026. Demand for removal braces is expected to surge at a CAGR of 16% from 2022 to 2026.

Dental Endodontics Market: The dental endodontics market is expected to reach US$ 3 Bn by 2031.

About Fact.MR:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)

Sales Team: sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog