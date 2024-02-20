Texada Software Builds on CustomerTrax Acquisition Introducing Its Equipment Business Management SaaS Solution to John Deere and Other Equipment Dealers

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario and LAS VEGAS, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texada Software, the developer of industry-leading SaaS solutions for equipment dealerships and rental businesses, builds from the October 19, 2023 acquisition of CustomerTrax, a leading CRM provider to various equipment dealership groups, with the introduction of Texada’s full SaaS solution suite including connected rental and service offerings to John Deere dealers and CustomerTrax customers.



“Our customers are getting extraordinary value from the Texada platform,” said Texada Software CEO, Matthew Harris. “We’ve seen large customers like WesTrac achieve tangible benefits from our sales and quoting solutions - and grow into Texada’s service management suite. We’ve also seen Southside Lifts & Rentals automate and streamline their rental operations from payments to equipment management. In fact, we believe that our approach to integrating equipment sales, service, and rental in a modern SaaS platform is so unique that it deserves its own class of software: Equipment Business Management (EBM).”

The Texada platform integrates equipment sales, service, and rental with Equipment CRM , Equipment Aware Service Management , and Connected Rental Management allowing customers to accelerate their digital transformations. In addition, Texada’s platform enables equipment dealers and rental businesses to have an integrated understanding of their clients and business lines. Texada helps to break down growth-inhibiting organizational silos at dealerships and rental businesses.

With CustomerTrax now a part of the Texada family, CustomerTrax customers can benefit from the power of the Texada EBM platform for their businesses. CustomerTrax customers will gain the advantage of Texada’s Equipment Aware Service Management, Connected Rental Management, and equipment inspection and safety solutions.

Texada is honored to be working with CustomerTrax customers. Collectively, Texada’s organization has centuries of equipment dealership and rental experience, and its sole focus is equipment dealerships and rental businesses. The Texada organization is passionate about helping the industry grow and address challenges head-on with its platform, innovation, and team.

Texada Software will be presenting CustomerTrax solutions at the 2024 JDUG Summit February 26-28, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Texada Software and CustomerTrax leadership will be in attendance to provide additional information about the product roadmap, answer dealer questions, and more.

To learn about the value that Texada Software delivers for equipment sales, service, and rental, visit texadasoftware.com .

About Texada Software

Texada Software is the leading provider of modern SaaS and mobile solutions to equipment dealerships and rental businesses. The Texada platform enables complete Equipment Business Management (EBM), allowing dealerships and rental businesses to holistically manage their customers and business across their sales, service, and rental operations. Texada’s Equipment CRM, Equipment Aware Service Management, and Connected Rental Management solutions include state-of-the-art SaaS, mobile, and AI applications to automate and improve customer engagements and business operations from the office to the shop, yard, and job site. With Texada’s purpose-built solutions, equipment dealerships and rental businesses are fully equipped for success in their customer engagements and business productivity.

PR Contact

Julia Stowell

(647) 838-3146