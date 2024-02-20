Uproar PR Grows B2B Innovative Technology Portfolio with Addition of MerlinTPS

Tech startup turns to Uproar to increase brand awareness and generate leads for its unique solution to supplement GPS across critical infrastructure verticals

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uproar PR, a forward-thinking, award-winning public relations agency that offers media relations, thought leadership, digital and influencer services to clients globally, today announces its partnership with MerlinTPS, a first-of-its-kind developer of innovative technology for assured position, navigation and timing (A-PNT) that supplements GPS across critical infrastructure use cases.



Uproar PR’s extensive work with advanced technology companies perfectly positions the team to support MerlinTPS’ goal of increasing awareness nationwide.

MerlinTPS uses signals of opportunity from broadcast radio waves to triangulate the precise locations of a remote device, with accuracy at GPS levels and timing discipline to the nanosecond level. This is a unique way to supplement and enhance GPS, and it is applicable to many different use cases.

“There are so many critical infrastructure use cases for GPS impacting everyday life that the general public is unaware of, and there currently isn’t a backup plan in place. That’s why we set out to develop a solution to supplement GPS,” said Christian Kotscher, CEO of MerlinTPS. “We’re looking to partner with a microchip manufacturer to implement our A-PNT technology onto their hardware so that it’s accessible and easily deployable to address the needs of supporting verticals such as the power grid, drones, auto, military, and 5G, among others. With Uproar, we’ll gain the awareness needed to help us achieve that.”

Uproar specializes in showcasing the impact B2B technology companies have, routinely earning media coverage in publications like The Wall Street Journal, Inc., TechCrunch, Ars Technica, Axios, VentureBeat and more. In addition, its clients have seen an increase in website traffic and leads after securing coverage in industry-specific verticals.

“Sometimes the most challenging things to promote are innovations that don’t have defined industry verticals or established competitors. Our team at Uproar PR knows how to ask the right questions and become subject matter experts, assisting clients in establishing a niche space and building a presence with reporters who would be interested in covering them,” said Catriona Harris, CEO of Uproar PR.

In addition to B2B technology, Uproar consistently generates media coverage for healthcare, consumer technology, real estate, logistics, lifestyle, automotive and more. Many of Uproar’s clients have grown into globally recognized brands or have been successfully acquired by Fortune 500 companies.

To learn more about Uproar PR and its experience with technology companies, visit www.uproarpr.com.

About Uproar PR

Uproar PR is an award-winning, full-service agency that delivers top-tier results to drive sales and raise awareness for its clients. With service offerings in media relations, social media, thought leadership and influencer marketing, Uproar PR continually places its clients at the forefront of national and industry trends. The PR agency works with a broad spectrum of technology, lifestyle, consumer and professional services clients. Uproar has 60 full-time remote employees across 14 states. Devoted to quality results and a top-notch corporate culture, Uproar PR has been recognized by Inc.’s Power Partner Awards, on Entrepreneur’s list of Top Company Cultures, as a Gold Stevie Award Winner, one of Florida Trend’s Best Companies to Work For, Chicago Inno’s Top 100 Coolest Companies to Work for in Chicago, and a Platinum Hermes Creative Awards winner. For more information, visit www.uproarpr.com.

About MerlinTPS

MerlinTPS is an innovator in the field of terrestrial A-PNT solutions providing next-generation GPS alternatives. With a mission to be the exquisite terrestrial PNT solution, the company's cutting-edge technologies are focused on bringing unparalleled denial-proof accuracy and precision to a wide range of timing and positioning applications across a multitude of industries. www.merlintps.com

Media Contact

Elsa Anschuetz

Uproar PR

eanschuetz@uproarpr.com