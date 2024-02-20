Register Now for Alternative Education Association of Maine Spring Conference

Information about the Alternative Education Association of Maine’s Spring Conference is now available. The theme of this year’s conference is Better Understanding the Alternative Education Learner.

Highlights and details for the conference include:

Conference Details – March 8th, 8:30-2:30, Thomas College, Waterville

– March 8th, 8:30-2:30, Thomas College, Waterville Registration Process – Please note some of you registered and paid in the Fall for both dates, so you do not owe any money but PLEASE STILL use the Registration Link here for online registration. AEA of Maine Online Registration Form– ALL INDIVIDUALS need to register separately, even if you are from the same school. (Contact Dawn Matthews if you need to check on your payment)

– If you still need to submit a payment for the conference then please fill out the Invoice Registration Form here and submit it to the address on the form with your payment. The cost of the conference information is on this form. Call for Presenters – We are asking Association members to volunteer to present a session of their choice. We will be accepting presentation proposals through February 29th, preference will be given to presentations that align with our theme of better understanding and working with the students in Alternative Ed. programs. However, please do not hesitate to submit any proposal, as we want to have some diverse opportunities for all members. Finally, if selected for a presentation, registration fees will be waived upon request (can be used in 2024/25 as well). You can submit proposals on the Conference Online Registration Form here.

Please do not hesitate to reach out to Lenny Holmes at lholmes@bonnyeagle.org with any questions you might have. If you click on the Invoice and Conference Information Form and scroll down one page you will find a Complete Overview of the Conference. We are so excited to be able to offer this opportunity to all of you again this year.