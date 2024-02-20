Coconut Milk Market to Surpass $2.9 Billion by 2027, Fueled by Growing Health Consciousness and Expanding Distribution.

Allied Market Research predicts substantial growth in the Coconut Milk Market, projecting a value of $2.9 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 17.1%.

WILMINGTON,NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATE, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Coconut Milk Market by Packaging Type, Category, End User, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027,” the global coconut milk market size was valued at $1.1 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to reach $2.9 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 17.1% during the forecast period.

The coconut milk market is anticipated to experience substantial growth, with an expected incremental revenue opportunity of $1.8 billion from 2019 to 2027. This growth is primarily driven by the increasing health consciousness among consumers and improvements in distribution networks. Consumers' willingness to pay more for products offering health benefits is identified as a key driver for the development of the coconut milk products market.

Untapped markets in various regions of Africa, including Zimbabwe, Liberia, Eritrea, and Burundi, present lucrative opportunities for coconut milk manufacturers. These regions are still in the nascent stages of coconut milk consumption, indicating potential growth avenues.

The future market for coconut milk is expected to be propelled by the rising use of coconut-based products in the food and beverage industry. Coconut milk is a widely used ingredient in various cosmetic and processed food products, such as cookies, cakes, milkshakes, and ice cream. The demand for coconut milk is expected to grow significantly with the increase in the consumption of processed food products, driven by the rising urban population.

The coconut milk market analysis reveals segmentation based on packaging type, category, end-user, distribution channel, and region. Packaging types include plastic bottles, tetra packs, and cans. Tetra packs are a dominant packaging type globally, with an expected growth rate of 16.5% from 2021 to 2027, reaching $1,778.8 million by 2027.

The conventional category holds a major market share, driven by the widespread availability of conventional coconut products globally. In the Asia-Pacific region, the conventional category has gained a large consumer base, contributing to the growth of the coconut milk industry.

In terms of end-users, the food services segment holds a significant market share, attributed to the increased purchasing power of consumers and a rise in spending on luxury foods and beverages. The retail distribution channel, particularly hypermarkets/supermarkets, emerged as the leading channel in 2019, experiencing significant growth during the forecast period due to increased retail sales business and ample shelf space availability.

Asia-Pacific dominated the coconut milk market in 2019, securing the maximum share due to a substantial consumer base and population growth. Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the region are focusing on online sales channels, investing in marketing activities, and witnessing increased penetration of organic coconut milk among consumers, contributing to market growth.

{ 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 }

The organic coconut milk market size was valued at $435.7 million in 2019, and is anticipated to reach $1227.2 million by 2027, with a CAGR of 18% during the forecast period.

In 2019, by packaging type, the tetra packs segment held the highest share, accounting for 62.6%.

On the basis of end user, the food services segment led the market, garnering 54.07% of the global coconut milk market share in 2019.

Depending on distribution channel, the direct distribution segment is estimated to exhibit the highest CAGR of 18%.

In 2019, Asia-Pacific was the most prominent market, and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR throughout the forecast period.

{ 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 }

McCormick & Company Inc.

Goya Foods Inc.

Celebes Coconut Corp.

Vita Coco

Thai Agri Foods Public Co. Ltd

Danone SA

Pureharvest

Thai Coconut Public Company

Dabur India Ltd.

