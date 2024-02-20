HYTN Broadens Reach with Innovative Cannabis-Infused Nano Shot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYTN Innovations Inc. (CSE: HYTN "HYTN or The Company"), a leader in the cannabis sector known for specialized psychoactive and psychotropic product development, is excited to announce the expansion of its 100 mg Nano Shot Citrus (“Nano Shot”) to the key markets of British Columbia and Alberta. Following its initial success in Ontario, Canada's largest market, this move represents a significant stride in the company's national distribution goals.



"The enthusiasm from the western provinces for Nano Shot has been remarkable," stated HYTN Chief Executive Officer, Elliot McKerr. "Introducing our distinctive Nano Shot product line to these vibrant markets highlights HYTN's dedication to innovation and quality. We are committed to fulfilling the changing needs of our customers and are confident that this novel product will successfully meet a gap in the market, providing a significant opportunity to increase domestic sales.

Nano Shot represents a unique contribution to the vibrant Canadian cannabis market. Leveraging HYTN's proprietary Elevation Technology, the ingestible extract ensures a swift and reliable onset of effects. Each Nano Shot bottle delivers 100 mg of nano-emulsified THC in accurate 0.05 mL increments, allowing users to precisely customize their consumption experience. Its citrus flavour complements an existing assortment of edibles, broadening its appeal across various consumer preferences.

Jason Broome, Chief Operating Officer of HYTN, highlighted the significance of Nano Shot amidst the regulatory challenges in the industry: "The ongoing issue of ingestible THC extracts being removed from the market for not meeting Health Canada's standards accentuates the timeliness and necessity of Nano Shot's expansion." He continued, "Not only does Nano Shot serve the recreational sector in Canada, but its enhanced bioavailability, predictable effects, accurate dosing, and stringent production process also position it as a potential frontrunner in the global medical cannabis market, showcasing HYTN's commitment to pioneering in product development."

The introduction of Nano Shot across key markets in Western Canada represents a landmark achievement for HYTN, reinforcing its reputation as a pioneer of innovative products within the highly regulated cannabis industry.

About HYTN Innovations Inc.:

HYTN formulates, manufactures, markets, and sells premium products containing psychoactive and psychotropic compounds, including cannabis-derived cannabinoids. HYTN's mission is to become the top provider of these products in all federally regulated markets. To achieve this, the company focuses on identifying market opportunities and quickly bringing its innovative products to market through its elevated development platform.

About Elevation Technology®:

HYTN's proprietary Elevation Technology® has been developed for the production of clear, odorless, and taste-neutral emulsions. This technology combines high-quality lipophilic active ingredients with a scientifically-formulated mixture of surfactants, co-surfactants, and carrier oils. The process results in the formation of nano-sized droplets that are thermodynamically and kinetically stable and optimizes both absorption and bioavailability. Elevation Technology® provides consistent, rapid and reliable effects that meet the stringent expectations of the consumer market.

