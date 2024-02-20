Discover the World's First AI Watch: Where Cutting-Edge Innovation Meets Everyday Comfort and Ease

Santa Clara, CA, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaia AI Lab, a pioneering force in artificial intelligence based in Silicon Valley, is excited to announce the launch of a groundbreaking product that is set to redefine our daily lives: ChatUni One AI Watch.

As the world’s first AI Watch, ChatUni One is a marvel of modern technology that seamlessly blends innovation with everyday practicality.





The key features of ChatUni One:

The world's first AI Watch based on Android.

The world's first AI foreign language learning system with nearly a hundred AI tutors available 24/7.

Highly accurate real-time translation function using AI, convenient for users traveling abroad and school & university students with voice-to-voice conversation and bilingual audio playback in multiple languages including English, French, Spanish, Arabic, etc.

Location tracking.

Heart rate monitoring.

Exercise trajectory.

Group calls and messaging.

Navigation.

Safety features.

Enhance Your Daily Life with Practical Benefits

Convenience and Efficiency: You have an AI Companion in your Watch. For students, the AI Watch is a game-changer. It frees your hands. You can AI chat, search the Internet, and listen to music on your Watch via voice.

Language Learning and Communication: The AI Watch transforms language learning into an interactive, engaging experience. It helps your language acquisition journey, providing exercises, pronunciation practice, and real-time translation for seamless communication with AI native speakers.

Health and Fitness Monitoring: Fitness enthusiasts will appreciate the AI Watch's ability to track activity levels, heart rates, and exercise progress, offering personalized insights to motivate users towards a healthier lifestyle. It promotes friendly competition and fitness challenges among peers, fostering a supportive community of health-conscious individuals.

Improved Connectivity: The AI Watch enhances social connectivity, enabling group calls and messaging for easy coordination and planning with family and friends. It also facilitates collaboration, making it simpler for teammates to work together efficiently.

Find and Safety: The AI Watch provides essential Find Watch with precise GPS and navigation assistance with Map, ensuring users travel and explore with confidence and security.

Don’t Miss Out

The ChatUni One AI Watch will initially be available in black, with a variety of custom color options in the future to suit every style. Priced at a global unified rate of $199, it is slated for official release on February 19th, making it a perfect gift for tech enthusiasts and forward-thinkers.

Visit www.chatuni.com to discover more about the AI Watch and secure your piece of the future. With its unparalleled features and benefits, the AI Watch is not just a smartwatch; it's a companion for life, designed to meet the demands of the modern world. Join us in stepping into the future, where cutting-edge innovation meets everyday comfort and ease.

About Gaia AI Lab

Situated in the heart of Silicon Valley, Gaia AI Lab is at the forefront of AI character creation, leveraging the CHATUNI engine to develop AI personalities with diverse traits. Their commitment to innovation and user experience is evident in the AI Watch, embodying their vision for a future where technology and daily life are seamlessly interconnected.



For further information, press inquiries, or interviews, please contact: Email: contact(at)chatuni.com Website: www.chatuni.com



James Cao contact(at)chatuni.com