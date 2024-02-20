Casa Systems Develops Cloud-Native Solution to Extend Wireless Wireline Convergence Capabilities to Hybrid Cloud Environments with AWS

Cloud-native access gateway function (AGF) solution allows service providers offering both wireline and wireless services to eliminate redundant network core components and reduce capital and operating expenses.



Casa’s AGF solution, now proven in private, and hybrid cloud environments, allows service providers to deploy and scale their services according to enterprise customer requirements.

The work between Casa and AWS highlights the growing role of cloud-native network solutions in telecommunications.



ANDOVER, Mass., Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casa Systems (Nasdaq: CASA), provider of cloud-native network solutions serving communications services providers worldwide, today announced a breakthrough in wireless wireline convergence (WWC): a successful deployment of Casa’s virtualized 5G Core control plane function on Amazon Web Services (AWS) using AWS Region, with Casa’s virtualized access gateway function (AGF) and 5G Core user plane function in private cloud. This proof of concept extends WWC capabilities to the hybrid cloud, demonstrating Casa’s unrivaled ability to support service providers with a flexible AGF solution with the potential to dramatically lower operators’ capital expenditure (CapEx) and operational expenditure (OpEx) and be integrated with Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS) Anywhere on-premises to further automate operations.

Today, wireless and wireline services are delivered from two distinct technology implementations with separate network cores. The differences force service providers to support diverse network assets, redundant network functions, and operational overhead, resulting in higher capital and operating costs. Casa’s ability to link access networks together with a single converged 5G Core gives service providers ultimate flexibility to offer customers seamless continuity across voice, video, data, and mobility experiences.

“This latest demonstration of our AGF solution’s flexibility underscores the foundational role of cloud-native architecture in enhancing communication service provider (CSP) agility,” said Colin Kincaid, Chief Product Officer at Casa Systems. “The work with AWS to run our AGF with our 5G Core in the public cloud environment is a testament to Casa’s commitment to empowering service providers and advancing their modernization efforts.”

Deploying Casa AGF and 5G Core in hybrid environments with AWS demonstrates Casa’s ability to support WWC in both private, and hybrid cloud environments, providing service providers ultimate flexibility to customize deployments according to their enterprise customers’ needs. Casa’s built-from-the-ground-up, cloud-native architecture, featuring separation of the control and user planes (CUPS architecture), allows operators to manage the user plane on-premises while running the control plane in a cloud environment, making deployment of 5G core and AGF on AWS a natural fit and obvious choice.

This collaboration provides several benefits to telcos and network service subscribers:

Network infrastructure optimization with more efficient utilization of network infrastructure: For example, sharing backhaul and core network resources can reduce the need for redundant equipment or virtualized network services (VNFs), leading to CapEx and OpEx savings.

with more efficient utilization of network infrastructure: For example, sharing backhaul and core network resources can reduce the need for redundant equipment or virtualized network services (VNFs), leading to CapEx and OpEx savings. Simplified network management with centralized management functions: Removes the complexity of managing separate networks for wireline and wireless services enabling a significant reduction of OpEx by eliminating unnecessary duplication of functions, such as authentication, subscriber databases, charging, and network-management tools.

with centralized management functions: Removes the complexity of managing separate networks for wireline and wireless services enabling a significant reduction of OpEx by eliminating unnecessary duplication of functions, such as authentication, subscriber databases, charging, and network-management tools. Unified billing and charging for subscriber usage across wireline and wireless networks: Simplifying the billing process reduces back-office operations while delivering a better customer experience.

across wireline and wireless networks: Simplifying the billing process reduces back-office operations while delivering a better customer experience. Service flexibility: Converged networks can adapt more easily to changing service demands, potentially reducing the need for costly network upgrades or expansions.

Converged networks can adapt more easily to changing service demands, potentially reducing the need for costly network upgrades or expansions. Consistent user experience across different types of access networks (e.g., cellular and fixed-line broadband): A seamless user experience boosts customer loyalty and offers service providers market differentiation.

A seamless user experience boosts customer loyalty and offers service providers market differentiation. VNF consolidation and simplification on AWS: AGF on AWS will enable wireless and wireline solutions to share VNFs, which allows converged service providers to fully leverage the benefits of the cloud at higher operation efficiency and lower cost.

AGF on AWS will enable wireless and wireline solutions to share VNFs, which allows converged service providers to fully leverage the benefits of the cloud at higher operation efficiency and lower cost. Breakthrough performance and power savings: Casa’s 5G Core delivers a blazing 1 TBps+ throughput with an average 63% power savings - reducing energy costs without compromising performance.



This demonstration between Casa and AWS underscores the accelerating trend toward cloud-native network solutions in telecommunications. Further, it highlights the growing importance of cloud computing in supporting modern communication network functions and services.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASA) is a next-gen technology leader that supports mobile, cable, and wireline communications services providers with market leading solutions. Casa’s virtualized and cloud-native software solutions modernize operators’ network architectures, expand the range of services they can offer their consumer and commercial customers, accelerate time to revenue, and reduce the TCO of their network infrastructure and operations. Casa’s suite of open, cloud-native network solutions unlocks new ways for service providers to quickly build flexible networks and service offerings that maximize revenue-generating capabilities. Commercially deployed in more than 70 countries, Casa serves over 475 Tier 1 and regional service providers worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.casa-systems.com/.

