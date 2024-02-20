Duck Creek Continues Commitment to the Reinsurance Industry by Welcoming Xceedance as an Inaugural Ecosystem Partner for Reinsurance

BOSTON, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies, the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance, proudly announces the inclusion of Xceedance as a premier reinsurance partner. As a longstanding collaborator with Duck Creek, Xceedance brings cutting-edge technology and top-tier service solutions to reinsurers globally.



Xceedance has already partnered with three of Duck Creek’s reinsurance global customers in Australia, the UK, and the US. As an insurance/reinsurance services group, Xceedance operates seamlessly across the globe, delivering operational support, technology solutions, and data-driven services to empower global insurance organizations.

Earlier this year, Duck Creek unveiled its integration into Lloyd’s Outwards Reinsurance Scheme (LORS), catering to ceding reinsurance customers leveraging Duck Creek Reinsurance. This strategic initiative provides additional expertise and resources for reinsurance projects while eliminating reliance on spreadsheets and legacy systems.

“With our deep expertise, our team at Duck Creek is committed to propelling transformation in reinsurance,” said Julien Victor, Managing Director of Reinsurance Management at Duck Creek Technologies. “Through deploying innovative insurtech and cultivating a robust partner ecosystem, we aim to ensure long-term business success for our customers. Our unwavering dedication lies in adding direct value to the insurance industry, driving positive change within the industry, and assisting our customers in navigating market challenges with unparalleled insurance proficiency and intelligent technology.”

“At Xceedance, our long-standing collaboration with Duck Creek Technologies has enabled us to deliver world-class core (re)insurance enterprise platforms across the globe,” said Amit Tiwari, President of EMEA & APAC regions for Xceedance. "Duck Creek's commercial reinsurance technology solution transforms and enhances key operations – from contract management to claims, accounting, and reporting. This empowers our shared clients across APAC, EMEA, and North America to elevate operational efficiency, harness data strategically, and drive critical business outcomes. Our in-depth understanding of the reinsurance industry and our capability to cater to varied international markets uniquely equip us to address the intricate demands of the global re/insurance sector."

About Xceedance

Xceedance delivers insurance-focused consulting, technology, operations support, and data solutions to many of the world’s largest P&C insurance organizations. With 3500+ team members across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, our rightshoring delivery model blends deep insurance domain knowledge with AI and next-generation technologies to provide localized services and digital-first platforms. We empower 150+ diverse clients, including commercial, personal, and specialty lines re/insurers, mutuals, program administrators, brokers and agents, and Lloyd’s of London entities, to navigate market challenges and propel business growth. For more information, visit www.xceedance.com.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies is the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of the property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance industry. We are the platform upon which modern insurance systems are built, enabling the industry to capitalize on the power of the cloud to run agile, intelligent, and evergreen operations. Authenticity, purpose, and transparency are core to Duck Creek, and we believe insurance should be there for individuals and businesses when, where, and how they need it most. Our market-leading solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. Visit www.duckcreek.com to learn more. Follow Duck Creek on our social channels for the latest information – LinkedIn and Twitter.

