Temporary lane closures scheduled on Interstate 64 between Dunbar and Charleston on Saturday, February 17, 2024, and Sunday, February 18, 2024

Page Content

There will be temporary lane closures on eastbound and westbound Interstate 64 from Dunbar to Charleston between 7 a.m. and noon on Saturday, February 17, 2024, and Sunday, February 18, 2024, to allow contractor Michael Baker International to inspect interstate signage.

At least one lane of traffic will be open at all times.



Inspection of the eastbound sign assembly on the Fort Hill Bridge might require temporary closure of the I-64 on ramp from US 119.​​