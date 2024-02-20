Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,487 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 429,480 in the last 365 days.

Temporary lane closures scheduled on Interstate 64 between Dunbar and Charleston on Saturday, February 17, 2024, and Sunday, February 18, 2024

Page Content

There will be temporary lane closures on eastbound and westbound Interstate 64 from Dunbar to Charleston between 7 a.m. and noon on Saturday, February 17, 2024, and Sunday, February 18, 2024, to allow contractor Michael Baker International to inspect interstate signage.

At least one lane of traffic will be open at all times.
 
Inspection of the eastbound sign assembly on the Fort Hill Bridge might require temporary closure of the I-64 on ramp from US 119.​​

You just read:

Temporary lane closures scheduled on Interstate 64 between Dunbar and Charleston on Saturday, February 17, 2024, and Sunday, February 18, 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more