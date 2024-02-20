WVDOH to close WV 10 in Logan for rockslide repair beginning Tuesday, February 20, 2024

Page Content

WV 10 in Logan will be closed at approximately 9 a.m. Tuesday, February 20, 2024, to remove overhanging rock from a massive rockslide.



On Saturday, February 17, 2024, a massive rockslide occurred at milepost 21.99 in Logan, completely blocking the road. West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) heavy maintenance crews have been working to break up and remove the rock that fell on the road, but there are still overhanging rocks about 70 feet above the roadway that could fall, creating a potential hazard to the public.



WVDOH crews are cutting an emergency access road to the top of the rock cliff and plan to bring in an excavator to remove the overhanding rock that has the potential to fall. Crews plan to have the road reopen by Monday, February 26, 2024.





Southbound traffic on WV 10 should follow the detour signs and take WV 10 North onto Landau Lane to the traffic lights at McDonald's, continue straight onto Water Street just past Wendy's, and then turn right onto Dingess Street to get back onto WV 10 south. Northbound traffic will proceed onto Dingess Street at the Hospital Bridge traffic signals, get onto Water Street to the McDonald's traffic signals, and proceed straight onto WV 10 South on Landau Lane to take WV 73 North to continue to their destination. The detour should be about five minutes.



The WVDOH is placing message boards and signage for traffic to follow. Flaggers will be in place to assist traffic as needed throughout the repair process.



The WVDOH will update the public on the progress of repairs.















