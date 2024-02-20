Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,481 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 429,479 in the last 365 days.

EU accession: civil society and international organisations in Georgia invited to share their analysis

As part of the Enlargement Package, the EU Delegation to Georgia is now preparing the 2024 Annual Report on Georgia.

For each of the criteria – political, economic criteria and European standards (chapters) – an evaluation will be made of Georgia’s progress since the 2023 Georgia Report (adopted on 08 November 2023). Progress will be measured in terms of concrete decisions taken, legislation adopted, measures implemented and structures currently in place and functioning. The report covers the period from mid-June 2023 to mid-June 2024.

In this regard, the Delegation invites civil society organisations, international organisations and development partners who play a key role in Georgia’s European integration process to share their analysis and in-depth assessment.

Written contributions should be sent by 12 April 2024 to this email.

In addition, public consultations with civil society will take place in early March.

Find out more

Press release

Key findings of the 2023 Report on Georgia

Georgia Report 2023

Georgia_2023 Enlargement Package Factsheet

You just read:

EU accession: civil society and international organisations in Georgia invited to share their analysis

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more