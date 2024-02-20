EU accession: civil society and international organisations in Georgia invited to share their analysis

As part of the Enlargement Package, the EU Delegation to Georgia is now preparing the 2024 Annual Report on Georgia.

For each of the criteria – political, economic criteria and European standards (chapters) – an evaluation will be made of Georgia’s progress since the 2023 Georgia Report (adopted on 08 November 2023). Progress will be measured in terms of concrete decisions taken, legislation adopted, measures implemented and structures currently in place and functioning. The report covers the period from mid-June 2023 to mid-June 2024.

In this regard, the Delegation invites civil society organisations, international organisations and development partners who play a key role in Georgia’s European integration process to share their analysis and in-depth assessment.

Written contributions should be sent by 12 April 2024 to this email.

In addition, public consultations with civil society will take place in early March.

