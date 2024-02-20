Leavening Agents Market Research 2031 : Key Growth Factors and Opportunity Analysis by 2030

Leavening agents, especially baking soda, play a considerable role in animal feed.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled “Leavening Agents Market," The leavening agents market was valued at $6 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach $9.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2031.

A leavening agent is an ingredient and technique used to make light and airy foods. This is majorly used in the bakery industry, and yeast is the most widely used leavening agent. Biological, chemical, and mechanical/physical are some of the types of leavening agents. For instance, active dry yeast, instant dry yeast, fresh yeast, and sourdough starter are subtypes of chemical leavening agents.

Leavening agents, especially baking soda, play a considerable role in animal feed. Baking soda is primarily used in dairy cow feed supplements as it helps to stabilize rumen pH by reducing acidic conditions. Dynamic changes in food patterns and a rise in demand for animal-based protein are expected to increase the demand for animal feed, propelling the growth of the leavening agents market during the forecast period. Furthermore, baking soda is considerably used for making cosmetics and personal care products owing to its benefits such as it reduces dark spots, helping to get rid of pimples & blackheads, and removing dead skin, thereby increasing the use of baking soda and other chemical leavens in personal and healthcare products which are anticipated to contribute for the growth of the leavening agents market.

However, the storage of yeast is the primary factor hampering the market growth. Storage and time-bound usage of yeast are considered to be crucial factors. It is essential to use dry yeast within four months after opening if refrigerated or within six months after opening if frozen. Thus, this time-bound usage of leavening agents, dehydrated yeast, and its peculiar storage requirements are likely to hamper the growth of the leavening agents market.

The COVID-19 outbreak negatively impacted the growth of the leavening agents market share in 2020. Decreased demand for leavening agents from the food service industry and food manufacturing companies, especially bakery products manufacturing companies, was majorly attributable to reduced sales of leavening agents in 2020. Furthermore, the closure of retail stores and stagnation of export/import & transport activities during the lockdown period further held back the market's growth in 2020.

According to the leavening agents market analysis, the market is segmented into form, end-user industry, and region. Based on state, the market is bifurcated into biological and chemical. According to the end-user industry, the market is categorized into food, personal & health care, and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, and the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

According to the leavening agents market opportunities, by form, the chemical segment was a considerable contributor to the market and is expected to sustain its contribution throughout the leavening agents market forecast period. Chemical leavening agents produce carbon dioxide gas when water is added and in response to heat. They are used in quick bread, refrigerated biscuit dough cakes, and cookies. Dynamic changes in lifestyle and food habits, a rise in demand for convenience food, including ready-to-eat & ready-to-cook food, and a rise in bread consumption as functional food are likely to propel the growth of leavening agents during the forecast period. Chemical leavens have been gaining significant popularity in the food industry compared to biological agents as, they provide shoa rt or quick fermentation preprocesses desired texture and characteristic aroma. Thus, the abovementioned factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the leavening agents industry during the forecast period.

According to leavening agents market trends, According to end-user industry, the personal & healthcare segment was a significant contributor to the market and is estimated to reach $2,104.5 million by 2031 at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. Growth in demand for baking soda-based personal & healthcare products and exploration of medicinal benefits of the leavening agents, including yeast and baking soda, are likely to boost the market's growth during the forecast period. Leavening agents are increasingly considered as one of the vital ingredients in personal care products due to benefits such as getting rid of dead skin cells, fighting skin infections, aiding in pain-free hair removal and eliminating body odor. Thus, companies operating in personal care products manufacturing are launching baking soda-based products which is likely to generate more leavening agents market demand during the forecast period. For instance, in March 2021, Lotus Herbals launched Lotus Botanicals, a plant-based clean beauty brand, to enter fast-growing global eCom beauty market. Ingredients used in Lotus Botanicals are vitamin C, red onion, baking soda, ginger root, and bio-retinol.

Region-wise, Europe garnered the highest market share in 2021 and is expected to maintain its market share throughout the forecast period. The rise in consumption of bread as functional food is generating more demand for leavening agents. Moreover, development of the tourism sector in this region is providing roadside shops an opportunity to sell bakery products, which can be easily sold and carried with low selling and storage costs. Growing bakery and food service industry in Europe is likely to support Europe leavening agents market growth during the forecast period.

The players operating in the global leavening agents industry have adopted various developmental strategies to expand their market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players profiled in this report include Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Associated British Foods PLC, Cargill, Inc., Corbion N.V., Kerry Group PLC, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Kraft Heinz Company, Novozymes A/S, Puratos Group NV, and Stern-Wywiol Gruppe GmbH Co. KG.

Key findings of the study

The leavening agents market size was $5,971.9 million in 2020 and is estimated to reach $9,198.1 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2031.

In 2021, depending on form, the biological segment accounted for $4,017.1 million garnering 67.3% of the global market share.

In 2021, on the basis of the end-user industry, the food segment acquired $4,261.6 million, exhibiting 71.4% of the global market share.

Germany was the most prominent market in Europe in 2021 and is projected to reach $760.2 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period.

