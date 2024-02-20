Greatest Hits Radio sets sail with Ambassador Cruise Line

Greatest Hits Radio fans will be able to party on board with Ken Bruce, Martin Kemp, Jenny Powell and Kate Thornton all the way to Hamburg and Amsterdam

Greatest Hits Radio has partnered with Ambassador Cruise Line to launch ‘Greatest Hits Radio Escape’; a special one-off themed cruise that will transport fans of the-most listened-to commercial radio station across Europe with some of their favourite presenters.

The five-day trip onboard Ambience will set sail from London Tilbury on 27th October, heading to Hamburg along the River Elbe to Amsterdam, and back on the 1st November. In addition to all amenities and activities available on the premium value, no-fly cruise line’s ships such as quizzes, crafting, cabaret and West End style shows, fans will be able to play the iconic PopMaster with Ken Bruce, dance their nights away to DJ sets by Martin Kemp, Jenny Powell and Kate Thornton and participate in Q&A sessions with the Greatest Hits Radio hosts.

Tickets for the cruise go on sale on Tuesday 20th February, but lucky listeners can also win their way on board by listening to the station and entering draws online. The campaign, brokered by Accord Marketing, includes on-air trails, spotlight ads, social media posts and online competitions, and will be seen throughout the eight months leading up to the trip this Autumn.

To amplify the campaign, Ambassador will also publish a feature in their on-board magazine and video clips for Greatest Hits Radio will appear on screens in their ships across the globe.

The cruise will also transport a video crew to film the whole experience, resulting in video content to be posted online and on socials after the trip.

Simon Kilby, MD, Bauer Media Advertising, said: “This Greatest Hits Radio Escape cruise is one of the biggest and most ambitious partnerships we’ve done in recent years. The station is on a meteoric rise, and as we see more listeners coming to the station and wanting to engage with the brand, this collaboration with Ambassador Cruise Line felt like a natural progression and the perfect partnership. This combines the strong relationships our presenters have with their loyal listeners and our burgeoning commercial events portfolio and marries that with a brand and activity that we know our listeners also love.”

Gordon Nardini, CMO, Ambassador Cruise Line, added: “Greatest Hits Radio is a fun, engaging and wholly enjoyable platform and we are delighted to be able to work with them, courtesy of this partnership. As two successful brands, each bringing a unique flavour to our respective sectors, this is more than just a collaboration; it’s a perfect combination of music and travel that promises an extraordinary experience for both listeners and guests. Ambassador shares the same values and a similar audience demographic to Greatest Hits Radio, and this groundbreaking venture offers us a wonderful opportunity to introduce both seasoned and new-to-cruise customers to our premium value, no-fly cruise brand. We’re thrilled to be working together on something that’s never been done before, with the fantastic broadcast talent joining guests onboard the Greatest Hits Radio Escape cruise set to further enhance the warmest welcome at sea Ambassador has grown famous for.”

Cabin prices start from £499pp, plus half price drinks on all drinks packages. Book before 27th February 2024. Find out more here.

– ENDS –

For further press information, please contact:

Odelia Yu – Commercial Communications Manager, Bauer Media

E: odelia.yu@bauermedia.co.uk M: 07718124791

About Greatest Hits Radio

At Greatest Hits Radio it’s all about the music and the unique feeling that hearing a great song gives you, with listeners able discover an upbeat, authentic, fun and entertaining format where the ‘Good Times Sound Like This’. Targeting an audience of 40+, the station plays the biggest songs of the 70s, 80s and 90s including music from iconic artists such as Blondie, Queen, George Michael, Madonna, Fleetwood Mac, David Bowie, Elton John and Whitney Houston.

Featuring a presenter line-up of legendary broadcasters including; Simon Mayo, Mark Goodier, Pat Sharp, Paul Gambaccini, Jenny Powell and many more, Greatest Hits Radio is part of the Hits Radio Brand Network. Find the station on your radio, mobile or ask your smart speaker to play ‘Greatest Hits Radio.’

About Ambassador Cruise Line:

Ambassador Cruise Line launched in 2021, offering premium-value no-fly cruises to the UK market. Based in Purfleet, Essex, Ambassador provides authentic adult-only experiences combined with a selection of multi-generational itineraries to multiple destinations including the Nordics, Greenland, Iceland, Canada, the Mediterranean, Caribbean and Africa. The cruise line’s first ship, Ambience, entered the fleet in May 2022, operating from her home port of London Tilbury. From the 2023/24 season, guests have sailed onboard Ambience as well as Ambassador’s second ship, Ambition, whose maiden voyage in May 2023 heralded the launch of sailings from eight regional UK ports: London Tilbury, Newcastle, Dundee, Edinburgh Leith, Liverpool, Belfast, Bristol, and Falmouth.

Ambassador’s extremely experienced management team is led by Chief Executive Officer, Christian Verhounig, and its principal shareholder is Njord Partners LLP, London. Ambassador is a member of ABTA, the UK’s leading travel trade association widely acknowledged as the mark of trust and reassurance associated with travel brands. Consumer funds are protected by means of a financial failure insurance policy managed by TMU Management Limited and underwritten by Accelerant Insurance Europe SA, who are regulated by the Financial Services and Markets Authority (FSMA 3193). The scheme is fully compliant with the Package Travel and Linked Arrangements Regulations 2018. For more information, visit www.ambassadorcruiseline.com