From Mariam Khan, UNFPA Representative in Türkiye, Country Director for Azerbaijan and Georgia

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

I am honored to extend my congratulations to Your Excellency on your re-election as the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The presidential elections held throughout the entire sovereign territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan have marked a significant milestone paving the way for economic prosperity, guarantees of human rights and fundamental freedoms and peaceful co-existence.

I would like to seize this opportunity to inform Your Excellency that UNFPA is pleased to reaffirm its commitment for a longstanding partnership with the Government of Azerbaijan in diverse government-led endeavors aimed at addressing demographic and population issues, advancing gender equality, and safeguarding women’s health in Azerbaijan.

UNFPA reiterates its commitment to collaboration with the Government of Azerbaijan within the frameworks of the 2021-2025 Country Programme, including in the context of post-conflict recovery in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur economic regions of Azerbaijan. For this year priority will also be given to climate resilience efforts aligned to UNFPA’s comparative advantage in support of the COP29 conference preparations.

I avail myself of this opportunity to express to Your Excellency the assurances of my highest consideration.

Sincerely,

Mariam Khan

UNFPA Representative in Türkiye, Country Director for Azerbaijan and Georgia