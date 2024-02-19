Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,482 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 429,476 in the last 365 days.

From Saja Farooq Abdullah, UNICEF Representative in Azerbaijan

AZERBAIJAN, February 19 - 19 February 2024, 19:05

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

On behalf of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in Azerbaijan, please accept our sincere congratulations on your inauguration as the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Building on the excellent partnership between UNICEF and the Government of Azerbaijan for more than 30 years, we look forward to continuing our collaboration in advancing the child rights agenda in Azerbaijan.

UNICEF remains committed to working closely with the Government of Azerbaijan in building an even better future for children in the country and enabling them to develop to their full potential.

COP29 provides a unique opportunity for Azerbaijan to play a leading role in positioning children and youth at the center of the global climate discussions. We are ready to partner with the Government of Azerbaijan to support the meaningful engagement of children and youth in climate action and equip them with education and skills needed for building a more sustainable future.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Sincerely,

 

Saja Farooq Abdullah

UNICEF Representative in Azerbaijan

You just read:

From Saja Farooq Abdullah, UNICEF Representative in Azerbaijan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more