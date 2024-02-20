Pirlo-Endorsed CoinW Uplifts the Game: A Legendary Crypto Exchange Takes Center Stage in the Next Level of Innovation

Kyiv. Ukraine, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At both the club and international level of football, the name Andrea Pirlo resonates with the precision and influence that he brought to the game. During his time playing for the Italian National team and in the Italian Series A league, Pirlo earned the names "The Architect" and "Il Professore" for his ability to meticulously execute plays and his deep understanding of the game.

Now, in a move that bridges the gap between that beautiful game and digital innovation, CoinW and Andrea Pirlo are joining together in a legendary partnership driven by a mutual desire to break new ground. The internet-breaking partnership announcement from November has already grabbed the attention of both the crypto and football communities.

Together, CoinW and Pirlo are fostering initiatives to bring the precision and influence of one of football's greatest players to one platform.

"I'm enthusiastic about our impactful partnership in Web3 and its significance to sports fans worldwide." ——Andrea Pirlo

CoinW aligns itself with the winning mindset and pursuit of excellence from both crypto and football fans. Inspired by Pirlo's football legacy, CoinW is positioning itself to become the go-to platform for those who seek triumph in the crypto world, and developing a new trading paradigm that reflects the same determination that earned Pirlo the nicknames “The Architect” and “Il Professore.”

The Architect: Building a legacy with advanced algorithms and infrastructure

Pirlo, renowned for his extraordinary vision and precision in midfield, graced the world stage with the Italian national team in multiple European Championship and World Cup tournaments. His pivotal role in Italy's victorious campaign in the 2006 World Cup cemented his legacy as a world-renowned playmaker. Pirlo's exceptional talent for crafting goal opportunities with long through passes and free kicks earned him the apt nickname "The Architect."

Pirlo's elegant style and unmatched ability to orchestrate plays is just one of many parallels the pro footballer shares with CoinW . Following the partnership announcement, CoinW unveiled a significant upgrade to its Futures Matching System, redefining the control and precision crypto traders need to be the architect of their own campaigns.

CoinW aims to empower its users with faster, more reliable, and more precise futures trading capabilities. The state-of-the-art improvements to the Future Matching System reflect CoinW's ongoing commitment to providing cutting-edge technology and seamless functionality on its platform. Designed to optimize trade execution, reduce latency, and improve order-matching efficiency, the latest upgrade incorporates advanced algorithms and infrastructure enhancements, letting traders hone their strategies and effectively execute profitable trading opportunities.

This upgrade aligns with CoinW's mission to continually elevate the standards of cryptocurrency trading, reinforcing its position as a leading exchange dedicated to delivering top-tier services to its global community of users. As the enhancements to CoinW's futures trading experience continue to roll out, the partnership between CoinW and Andrea Pirlo demonstrates a shared understanding between the exchange and The Architect that transcends the boundaries of crypto and football.

While Andrea Pirlo was known as "The Architect" for his vision and precision in midfield in international play, he also earned the nickname "Il Professore" while playing in Italian Serie A. Making his Serie A debut at just 16, Pirlo's advanced understanding of football and playmaking ability didn't just earn his team two Champions League victories and eight Serie A titles but left a lasting impact on the entire game. As Pirlo progressed through his career, his dynamic on the field influenced both teammates and competitors, establishing him as a tactical scholar of football.

Following the debut of CoinW’s partnership video, users on the platform skyrocketed around 20% in a single quarter. It’s no surprise that the magnetic appeal of the football legend attracted sports enthusiasts to explore the world of crypto with the same passion they have for football. With a current user base of 10 million registered users worldwide and a daily trading volume of 15 billion USDT, CoinW has established itself as one of the top 15 trading platforms globally and the top five futures platforms on the market.

To CoinW, in aiming to achieve the level of influence of Il Professore in crypto, awareness isn’t just about being visible – it’s also about inclusivity and education. Sonia Shaw, President of CoinW, commented on this mutual understanding, stating, "At CoinW, we're fully committed to the future of crypto and Web3. Our mission is seamlessly aligned to democratize access to the crypto economy, ensuring that it is inclusive for everyone. We are dedicated to educating the public about the myriad benefits and opportunities that the crypto space offers."

For CoinW, the recent partnership with Pirlo is another opportunity to further the commitment stated by Shaw and further introduce Web3 to sports fans, especially football communities in Europe and Latin America. CoinW’s strategic initiatives to spread Web3 awareness and education to other strongly passionate communities have allowed it to gain notoriety in communities where crypto can be most beneficial.

To further raise awareness and gain the support of impassioned football fans, CoinW has committed over $3 million in Pirlo-related campaigns and rewards as part of its sixth anniversary. Football fans and crypto enthusiasts can join together in participation in challenges, giveaways, and social contests to win exclusive prizes, rewards, and even signed jerseys from the legend himself.

A new paradigm for Web3 natives, sports fans and all impassioned communities

Together, Pirlo and CoinW are fostering initiatives to bring the precision and influence of one of football's greatest players to one platform. CoinW stands as a premier crypto trading platform, steadfast in its commitment to security, innovation, and user-centric values. Leveraging cutting-edge technology, deep liquidity, and an extensive array of supported cryptocurrencies, CoinW delivers a seamless trading experience to its global community of 10 million users.

When asked what users can expect from CoinW in the future, Shaw stated, "At CoinW, we're fully committed to the future of crypto and Web3. As we enter 2024, we are intensifying our focus on enhancing our products and marketing initiatives, showcasing our unwavering dedication to creating the ultimate trading experiences for our users. Our goal is clear: to emerge as a top-tier crypto exchange in the upcoming years."



