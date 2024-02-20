Shapiro Administration Boosts Pennsylvania’s Economy with Investment in “The Mayor of Kingstown” Television Series

The popular crime drama, currently shooting its third season in Pittsburgh, has so far created more than 3,000 jobs and injected over $90 million into the regional economy. The Pennsylvania Film Office works to stimulate our economy by offering tax incentives to film and television productions that complete 60 percent of a project in the Commonwealth.

Harrisburg, PA – Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger today announced the Pennsylvania Film Office is providing a $27 million film tax credit to the producers of “The Mayor of Kingstown,” a successful streaming television series filming in Pittsburgh for a second season. Production of The Mayor of Kingstown to date has resulted in more than 3,000 new jobs being created and over $90 million being infused into the region’s economy.

The Pennsylvania Film Tax Credit program offers a 25 percent tax credit to productions that spend at least 60 percent of their total budget in the Commonwealth. To be eligible, projects must be a feature film, a television film, a television talk or game show series, a television commercial, a television pilot, or each episode of a television series intended as programming for a national audience.

“When a TV or film production comes to Pennsylvania it’s a huge driver for the local economy. Crews not only need housing, equipment, transportation, catering and other services, they also hire area workers and spend money at local businesses,” said Secretary Siger. “The Shapiro Administration is thrilled that a major production like “The Mayor of Kingstown” recognizes the incredible locations, people, and amenities we have in Pennsylvania, and our Film Tax Credit program makes us more competitive in attracting more well-known productions like this one.”

The Film Tax Credits issued in the 2020-21 fiscal year generated total productions of more than $379 million, which hired more than 8,500 Pennsylvania employees.

“The Pennsylvania Film Tax Credit program is a vital part of western PA’s diverse economy, supporting a vibrant industry that employs thousands of local union members,” said Dawn M. Keezer, Executive Director, Pittsburgh Film Office. “Feature films and TV productions provide our residents with good, family-sustaining jobs and workforce development opportunities. The $2.5 billion impact that films have had on this region continues to grow with today’s announcement.”

Recognizing the economic boost from utilizing the Film Tax Credit program to aggressively attract productions to Pennsylvania, the Shapiro Administration recently created a new Film Commissioner role and named Gino Anthony Pesi to serve in that capacity. Pesi leads the Pennsylvania Film Office, which is part of DCED.

Pesi, a Pittsburgh native, brings decades of experience in film and television as an actor, writer, producer, and director, with more than 50 professional film and television credits and industry-wide professional relationships. Pesi will oversee the FTC Program, and work with regional film offices, the Pennsylvania Film Industry Association, film unions, studio executives, and production companies to highlight the FTC and the great production opportunities and workforce that are available across the Commonwealth.

“I am passionately dedicated to continuing to grow the film and television industry in Pennsylvania by building upon and improving our incentives to increase economic development,” said Film Commissioner Pesi. “The Film Tax Credit program is on pace to allocate credits to over 30 film and television productions, which are expected to create more than 6,200 jobs, at least 3,700 of which are full time. This demonstrates the Shapiro Administration’s commitment to build a thriving film and television industry in the Commonwealth and investing in Pennsylvanians.”

From day one, Governor Shapiro and his Administration have worked aggressively to make Pennsylvania a leader in innovation and economic development and create economic opportunity for all Pennsylvanians.

The Governor’s Economic Development Strategy, the first in nearly 20 years, maps the Commonwealth’s path forward to strong economic growth and more good-paying jobs. The Governor’s 2024-25 budget calls for significant investments directly tied back to this ten-year strategy and issues a strong call to action for partners across all sectors to join in with their support.

For more information about the Pennsylvania Film Office, the Film Tax Credit program or DCED, visit DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Penny Ickes, dcedpress@pa.gov

# # #