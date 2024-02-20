ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY (NYSE: ADM) DEADLINE ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP:



Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the common stock of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (“ADM or the “Company”) (NYSE: ADM) between April 30, 2020 and January 22, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 against the Company and certain of its officers (the “Complaint”).

If you purchased or acquired ADM common stock, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Investor Relations Manager Peter Allocco at (212) 951-2030 or pallocco@bernlieb.com.

According to the Complaint, ADM is an agricultural supply chain manager and processor that operates through three main business segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The Nutrition segment is engaged in the manufacturing, sale, and distribution of a range of ingredients and solutions, including plant-based proteins, natural flavors, flavor systems, natural colors, emulsifiers, and other specialty food and feed ingredients.

Throughout the Class Period, Defendants made misleading statements about the Nutrition segment as a future profit-driver for the Company. Defendants also created the impression that the Nutrition segment’s growth would provide more diversification and earnings stability for ADM.

On January 21, 2024, ADM announced that it had placed its CFO Vikram Luther on leave effective immediately. The Company said that Luther’s “leave is pending an ongoing investigation being conducted by outside counsel for ADM and the Board’s Audit Committee regarding certain accounting practices and procedures with respect to ADM’s Nutrition segment, including as related to certain intersegment transactions.” The Company also revealed that its investigation was initiated in response to its receipt of a voluntary document request by the SEC. As a result, ADM delayed its Q4 and FY 2023 earnings release and withdrew its outlook for the Nutrition segment.

On this news, the price of ADM common stock declined by $16.50 per share, or over 24%, to close at $51.69 on January 22, 2024.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than March 25, 2024 . A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

