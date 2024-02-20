Pineapple Express Hollywood Dispensary Celebrates its 2-Year Anniversary Amidst Growing Pains

Dispensary’s 2nd anniversary celebration will be held at its flagship location at the iconic intersection of Hollywood & Vine, Saturday, February 24th from 12:00 to 4:00.



LOS ANGELES, CA, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pineapple Express Cannabis Company (OTC: PNXP) (the “Company” or “Pineapple Express”), a publicly traded company, today announced its 2-Year anniversary celebration of its flagship Pineapple Express Hollywood dispensary on the walk of fame in Hollywood, Ca., on the heels of resolving a partnership dispute.

As reported by TMZ and other outlets, the investor star power at this location is impressive and includes a Grammy winning recording artist, an All-Pro retired football player, and well-known pop icons. All have commemorative stars on the floor of the dispensary themed like the real walk of fame stars just steps away.

“Our celebrity backers were pivotal in helping us develop this extravagant location featuring state-of-the-art lighted pneumatic tubes for inventory delivery within the store, which are a tourist attraction,” said CEO and Chairman, Matthew Feinstein. “Along with the Pineapple Express themed step-and-repeat for special photo opportunities, and celebrity investor ‘stars’ that adorn our floors, we made sure this location paid homage to its native Hollywood roots, as well as the stars that helped create the vision behind the dispensary.”

The Company has an aggressive launch schedule planned for the nine additional retail dispensaries in Los Angeles and will provide updates as the new retail stores commence operations. All retail stores are partially owned and managed by the Company’s 50% owned asset, Pineapple Consolidated, Inc.

Shawn Credle, the newly appointed CEO and President of Pineapple Consolidated, Inc., added, “For over half a decade, I’ve never stopped believing in the Pineapple brand, its mission, and the shared vision of its founders that brought me aboard: to be leaders in the legal cannabis industry, including a strong presence in the public markets. I look forward to continuing my personal mission to turn Pineapple Consolidated, Inc. into a strong and profitable operator that provides quality products to our customers, develops our employees, benefits our investors, and honors our commitments.”

Management for Pineapple Consolidated, Inc. further commented on the resolved dispute with Pineapple Express Hollywood’s social equity partner that it was resolved amicably and to all parties’ satisfaction.

Pineapple Express Cannabis Company is based in Los Angeles, California. The Company’s operating subsidiary, Ananas Growth Ventures, serves as an incubator, helping early-stage ventures and startups in the cannabis sector through funding, mentoring, and training. The Company is engaged in legal cannabis retail under the brand name of Pineapple Express though its 50% owned asset, Pineapple Consolidated Inc. ( pineappleconsolidated.com ), which owns and manages retail cannabis ventures under the Pineapple Express name and via www.PineappleExpress.com . Pineapple Consolidated seeks to become the leading portfolio management company in the U.S. cannabis industry. Pineapple Express is working to rapidly increase its footprint throughout California and looking to scale into underdeveloped markets.

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements,” which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as “expects”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “estimates”, “plans”, “potential”, “possible”, “probable”, “believes”, “seeks”, “may”, “might”, “will”, “will likely result”, “would”, “should”, “could”, continue”, “target” or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These factors, risks and uncertainties can be found in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, as the same may be updated from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein.

Matthew Feinstein, CEO, President and Interim CFO

Pineapple Express Cannabis Company

Office: 888-245-5703