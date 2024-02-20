APAC Based Digital and Social Media Network ‘VS Media’ Announce Strategic Investment and Partnership with LA Creative Venture Studio ‘MeeshQ’

Launching creatives and celebrity talent in emerging global markets for brand sponsorship and product venture opportunities.

HONG KONG and LOS ANGELES, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VS Media Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: VSME, the “Company”), a leader in managing a global network of digital creators, today announced its newest partnership with MeeshQ , a Los Angeles-based creative venture studio.

Through this partnership, VSME will connect MeeshQ’s globally renowned talents and creators with emerging local brands in Asia Pacific for brand sponsorship, product venture and other commercial opportunities, as well as helping talents launch their own products in the region. VSME is making a strategic investment in MeeshQ as part of the partnership. The financial terms of the transaction are private and undisclosed.

“We are very focused on our clients expanding outside the United States and for them to be able to reach new audiences. VS Media and our partnerships in Greater China and Asia Pacific create a huge opportunity for our clients to do just that,” said Jeff Hood, Founder & CEO of MeeshQ.

“Connecting brands with talents through engaging digital content is at the heart of what we do at VS Media. We’ve built a robust practice in the Greater China region and are always looking for growth-oriented partnerships,” said Ivy Wong, Founder and CEO of VS Media. “MeeshQ has an impressive track record of activating brand partnership and product venture opportunities for its talent. I am particularly excited about working with Jeff and his team to enable collaboration between Mike Tyson, Dennis Rodman and other U.S. talent, with brands in the fast-growing Asia Pacific region.”

Upon formalization of the partnership, MeeshQ and VSME plan to launch a number of global ventures in 2024 with high-profile American contemporary talents in Asia Pacific. VS Media will be MeeshQ's exclusive partner in the region.

MeeshQ will be allocating portions of the investment to further expand its international presence, beginning with offices in Hong Kong and Shanghai – with future expansion plans into the UAE, KSA, and Africa in late 2024.

Since its inception in 2023 by venture capitalist Jeff Hood, MeeshQ has demonstrated a curated data driven approach to celebrity ventures. The company has created a unique model for talent to operate in established and emerging global markets, enabling the launch of their own products spanning across music, fashion & apparel.

Hood is best known for having helped onboard and integrate celebrity talent – including legendary boxer Mike Tyson and former NBA star Dennis Rodman – into emerging markets such as digital art, blockchain, and immersive gaming experiences powered by VR (virtual reality) and AR (augmented reality).

Hood’s creative vision for MeeshQ is rooted in a “venture factory” approach that is focused on building brand IP by leveraging efficient use of capital and Artificial Intelligence. His approach aims to determine the best product fit and target audience through a model that brings products to market faster and more efficiently than traditional celebrity venture models, while also ensuring the company’s clients have long-term equity in owning the brands they promote.

About MeeshQ

MeeshQ is a Los Angeles-based creative venture studio that focuses on Talent Management / Brand Management and Talent Ventures. MeeshQ combines its data driven approach and AI based prediction models with access to foreign markets to allow western talent to reach new audiences and establish new revenue lines outside their current fan base in the U.S

For more information, visit https://meeshq.com/ .

About VS Media

VS Media Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: VSME) manages a network of leading digital creators across Asia Pacific that powers content-driven social commerce and offers local and effective marketing services to brands. Founded in 2013, VSME partners with over 1,500 creators and over 1,000 brands to promote and merchandise their products and services. The company is currently growing internationally across Hong Kong, China, Taiwan, Singapore, and beyond. For more information, visit https://www.vs-media.com .

