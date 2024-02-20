Nextech3D.ai Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Highlighting Launch of Next Era of GPT AI 3D Solutions

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Nextech3D.ai (CSE: NTAR) (OTCQX: NEXCF) (FSE: 1SS), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls, Miele and others including major e-commerce platform integrations with Shopify, BigCommerce and WooCommerce, today announces that it has been featured in a broadcast via NetworkNewsAudio (“NNA”), a solution that delivers additional visibility, recognition and brand awareness in the investment community via distribution to thousands of syndication points. The audio news release covers Nextech3D.ai’s recent announcement of the launch of the next era of GPT AI 3D product solutions leveraging proprietary algorithms.

To hear the audio production, visit: https://www.nnw.fm/VFivh

To read the original press release, visit: https://nnw.fm/H4iQF

The initiative will be led by former Microsoft Executive Hareesh Achi, Nextech3D.ai's current Head of Product Operations. Mr. Achi has worked at industry titans Microsoft and Meta for over a decade and has a deep-rooted understanding of big technology, coupled with extensive experience in building efficient, scalable and profitable technology operations. He most recently led Meta's Reality Labs product data operations, guiding the expansion of scaled operations for the division’s product portfolio.

“I am thrilled about the exciting developments taking place at Nextech, where we are harnessing the power of our advanced AI technology stack to create innovative 3D GPT tools that significantly enhance productivity and make it easy to create 3D environments that complement the growth of augmented reality and virtual reality marketplaces,” Achi stated in the news release. “In addition to this, we are dedicated to sharing our extensive 3D expertise with both clients and partners alike. It brings me great joy to anticipate the diverse array of 3D creators who will be able to leverage our cutting-edge technology, empowering them to craft extraordinary 3D experiences.”

The company believes that the AI opportunity is in its early stages, and that the shift from 2D to 3D modeling for e-commerce is part of a major multi-decade transformation that is being led by AI. Nextech3D.ai is working on annual enterprise licensing deals for its suite of GPT AI solutions for 3D models and 3D maps, which currently includes 12 distinct GPTs.

“The age of AI is upon us, and we are fully committed to utilizing this transformative technology to advance our business productivity and licensing revenue,” Evan Gappelberg, CEO of Nextech3D.ai, added. “Today's launch is only possible due to the years of in-house development of our AI technology, which sits on top of years of hard work in creating all the data sets that we have produced for some of the largest brands on the planet.”

About Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai is a versatile augmented reality and AI technology company that utilizes its proprietary artificial intelligence to craft immersive 3D experiences at scale for e-commerce. The company's primary focus lies in creating high-quality 3D WebAR photorealistic models for Amazon and various other online retailers. Nextech3D.ai has adopted a unique approach to creating shareholder value beyond its operating business of creating 3D models.

The company also develops or acquires disruptive AI-technologies, which are subsequently spun out to shareholders as standalone public companies. This spin-out strategy allows Nextech3D.ai to issue stock dividends to its shareholders while maintaining significant ownership in the public spin-out, without dilution to the parent company. Notably, Nextech3D.ai successfully spun out ARway Corp. (CSE: ARWY) (OTCQB: ARWYF) (FSE: E65), its spatial computing platform, as a standalone public company on October 26, 2022. Nextech3D.ai retained a 49% stake with 13 million shares in ARway while distributing 4 million shares to Nextech3D.ai shareholders.

Nextech3D.ai accomplished its second spin-out launching Toggle3D.ai Corp. (CSE: TGGL) (OTCQB: TGGLF) (FSE: Q0C), an AI-powered 3D design studio aimed at competing with Adobe. Nextech3D.ai retains a 44% stake with 13 million shares in Toggle3D.ai.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.Nextechar.com

About NetworkNewsAudio

NetworkNewsAudio (“NNA”), one of 60+ brands within IBN, allows you to sit back and listen to market updates, CEO interviews and AudioPressRelease (“APR”) productions. These audio clips provide snapshots of position, opportunity and momentum. NNA can assist by cutting through the overload of information in today's market, while bringing its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. IBN is where news, content and information converge. IBN is a comprehensive provider of news aggregation and syndication, enhanced press release services and a full array of social communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and distribution company with an extensive team of journalists and writers, IBN has the unparalleled ability to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public with an ever-growing distribution network of 5,000+ key syndication outlets across the nation.

For more information, visit: www.NetworkNewsAudio.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the IBN website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: https://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Corporate Communications

IBN

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com