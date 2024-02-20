Review Control (OTC: IMTL) Set to Announce Its Newest Business Service, Two Cent Texts, Revolutionizing the Growing 12.6 Billion Dollar per Year Business-to-Consumer SMS Text Messaging Service

NEW YORK, NY, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Image Protect, Inc. (OTC:IMTL) (Imageprotectcorporation.com) (“Image Protect” or the “Company”), a leading player in the digital content marketing and protection arena, is thrilled to announce a new addition to its growing list of services for its clients that will be marketed under the service brand “Two Cent Texts™”

With Two Cent Texts™, the company can offer its clients unlimited direct to consumer text messaging for ONLY two cents per text. This new product will be integrated into the existing platform for Review Control™ Reputation Management clients or can be utilized as a stand-alone service. These sister products provide a fantastic one-two punch for all sized businesses. Clients will now not only have the ability to improve and manage their important online reviews, but in addition will be able to reward loyal customers, generate repeat business and reach out to new potential customers with text ads and messages at an affordable price.

SMS text messaging is currently a 12.6 billion dollar per year industry in the US and the global market is 66.9 billion giving Review Control™ a huge market to tap into as it proceeds.

SMS text messaging is extremely popular with consumers and averages a 98% open-rate and a 29% conversion rate industry-wide. Making it the lowest cost, most effective tool for loyalty, retention, and referrals business.

Now that the beta testing is complete, the company is very excited to see the average spend per client for text marketing to be three to ten times greater than their subscription costs for review management. This equates to revenue growth and profitability at an extraordinary rate, while providing this valuable service to all. Continued company growth is now assured, pursuant to the original plans as presented prior to acquisition.

CEO of Review Control™ Frank Casella says: “Our team has been working very hard to put this new product and strategy together over the past 6 months. Although text marketing is one of most effective tools a business can deploy, the vast majority are just not utilizing it. Cost has been a barrier to entry for many small businesses and franchisees. Now the Company will be providing the very best in SMS Text Messaging at the lowest costs available. We will also be adding new features to this platform including MMS capability. The response rates and ROI for this service are off the charts. And now businesses can focus on repeat purchases, maintaining their customer base, and growing their business without the fear of attrition loss.”

CEO of Image Protect, Inc James Ballas added: “Adding services like Two Cent Texts is exactly why IMTL acquired Review Control, so that the company has the resources to build these systems and grow at a more rapid rate, creating value in the company that we believe will very soon be reflected in the company’s market cap.”

Image Protect, Inc. remains committed to innovation, growth, and delivering unparalleled solutions in the dynamic landscape of online reputation management and customer retention.

Mission Statement: To IMPROVE and PROTECT the online image of our clients.

About Image Protect, Inc.

Image Protect, Inc. is a Technology and Business Services Company, specializing in vitally important Review and Reputation Management for businesses of all types and sizes, as well as individuals who need online reputation assistance. Utilizing proprietary technology applications combined with excellent customer service and support, it’s newly acquired subsidiary Review Control™ Reputation Management has established itself in the space in recent years and continues to grow and penetrate new verticals. New services are currently in development to further the Company’s commitment to providing the very best in review marketing subscription products to the business community.

About Review Control™ Reputation Management

Review Control™ Reputation Management is a proprietary, business-to- business subscription platform that can increase and improve the online reviews of its clients and serves a vital business interest to millions of businesses of all types and sizes. With prices starting at just $59 per month it is an easy, affordable, and effective solution for any type of business to obtain more positive online reviews-which increase search ranking, attract more customers and revenue, and increases the value of the client’s business. Founded in 2018, Review Control™ has established itself as a recognized national brand, and has grown steadily since inception, providing excellent service and many satisfied clients.

Safe Harbor Provision

Cautionary statement for purposes of the 'Safe Harbor' provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Information in this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, the results of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties, and assumptions include the execution and performance of contracts by the Company and its customers, suppliers, and partners. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise.

