Enphase Energy Expands Solargraf Platform with New Design, Proposal, and Permitting Features

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, today announced key improvements and new features for Solargraf®, its cloud-based design, proposal, and permitting software platform. The Solargraf platform is used by solar installers to create system proposals and design documents for residential and commercial customers.



The Solargraf platform is constantly updated to improve the customer experience and help solar installers grow their businesses. With simple and accurate system designs and permitting features, the Solargraf platform is designed to help installers streamline their operations and reduce costs. The key improvements and new features available to installers include:

Advanced design tools. The new three-dimensional (3D) design tool includes auto roofline, obstruction, and tree detection to help installers create more accurate and attractive system designs. A new electrical design tool enables permit-ready single-line diagrams, three-line diagrams, and detailed calculations that can be created with just a few clicks.

The new three-dimensional (3D) design tool includes auto roofline, obstruction, and tree detection to help installers create more accurate and attractive system designs. A new electrical design tool enables permit-ready single-line diagrams, three-line diagrams, and detailed calculations that can be created with just a few clicks. NREL and NYSERDA verification of Shading Analysis feature accuracy. The National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) and New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) verified the accuracy of the Shading Analysis feature, further validating the overall accuracy of the tool.

The National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) and New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) verified the accuracy of the Shading Analysis feature, further validating the overall accuracy of the tool. NEM 3.0 support. Installers can build optimized solar+battery systems based on energy production/consumption modeling to help predict payback periods and bill offset under California’s NEM 3.0 net billing tariff. Enphase will roll out similar support for dynamic rate structures globally.

Installers can build optimized solar+battery systems based on energy production/consumption modeling to help predict payback periods and bill offset under California’s NEM 3.0 net billing tariff. Enphase will roll out similar support for dynamic rate structures globally. AHJ data integration. The Solargraf platform now maintains a database of more than 14,000 records for local agencies (AHJs) that enforce regulations, standards, and codes to help installers design systems that are permit ready and streamline the permitting process.

The Solargraf platform now maintains a database of more than 14,000 records for local agencies (AHJs) that enforce regulations, standards, and codes to help installers design systems that are permit ready and streamline the permitting process. Expanded financing solutions. Multiple financial technology integrations have been added, enabling proposals with all types of financing solutions, including loan, lease, and PPAs from third party financiers to match the unique needs of customers.

Multiple financial technology integrations have been added, enabling proposals with all types of financing solutions, including loan, lease, and PPAs from third party financiers to match the unique needs of customers. Support for commercial and industrial (C&I) projects. Solar professionals can seamlessly design 3D models, explore flat roof and ground mount system design options, and analyze cumulative cash flow for easy financing from third party financiers.

Solar professionals can seamlessly design 3D models, explore flat roof and ground mount system design options, and analyze cumulative cash flow for easy financing from third party financiers. New user interface (UI). A new UI and enhanced user experience make navigating through the Solargraf platform simpler, smarter, and smoother than ever before.

A new UI and enhanced user experience make navigating through the Solargraf platform simpler, smarter, and smoother than ever before. Public Application Programming Interfaces (APIs). Public APIs enable the Solargraf platform to integrate with certain customer relationship management (CRM) tools, streamlining business operations.

“The Solargraf platform is more than a tool; it's a partner in our business,” said RJ Sparks, COO and CFO at Semper Solaris. “Its user-friendly interface and powerful design features have redefined how we approach solar installations, removing hurdles to make our work more efficient.”

“We have worked with many solar proposal software tools, and the Solargraf platform meets the mark on everything we could want," said Andrew Himes, operations manager at New Day Solar. "We can craft detailed and customized project proposals and designs at record speeds. Additionally, the platform’s financing features are key assets to our business, helping us provide accounting for costs and estimated payback periods for our customers.”

Enphase will continue to expand the capabilities of its Solargraf platform throughout 2024 to help customers more efficiently sell and design solar and battery systems. The planned new features will include auto-roofline detection to eliminate the need for manual tracing; “Smart Designer” to automatically optimize solar and battery systems and place panels based on consumption or bill offset targets; modeling with power control system (PCS) capabilities to avoid main panel upgrades and meet utility standards; and a self-serve permit feature to simplify the process of creating permit plan sets in less than 15 minutes. The Solargraf platform is currently available for customers in the United States, Canada, Brazil, Germany, and Austria. Enphase expects to expand the platform into the Netherlands, France, Australia, and several other countries in 2024.

“In a rapidly evolving industry, the Solargraf platform keeps us ahead of the curve,” said Keith Murphy, CEO and founder of Astrawatt Solar. “The platform empowers us to deliver proposals that showcase the true potential of solar energy to our growing customer base.”

“The Solargraf platform is a purpose-driven software-as-a-service platform built to scale, both in terms of its capabilities and availability to support installers deploy Enphase Energy Systems for homeowners and businesses,” said Jayant Somani, senior vice president and general manager, digital business unit at Enphase Energy. “Enphase remains committed to helping installers navigate the complexities of solar design with ease to ensure success in every project and grow their business.”

For more information about the Solargraf platform, please visit the website .

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped more than 73 million microinverters, and approximately 4.0 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 150 countries. For more information, visit https://enphase.com/.

©2024 Enphase Energy, Inc. All rights reserved. Enphase, the “e” logo, IQ, Solargraf, and certain other marks listed at https://enphase.com/trademark-usage-guidelines are trademarks of Enphase Energy, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected capabilities and performance of the Solargraf platform; the ability of the Solargraf platform to help installers grow their business, streamline operations and reduce costs; and the ability of the Solargraf platform to simplify and accelerate the end-to-end sales and installation process for solar professionals. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including those risks described in more detail in Enphase’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and other documents on file with the SEC from time to time, which are available on the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov/ . Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.



