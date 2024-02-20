Kratos Orders Nine Zeus 1 and Zeus 2 Rocket Motors in Preparation for Initial Customer Funded Flights





ZEUS 1 Static Fire



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/caf8484b-861c-4384-9be9-292269a2f75a

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTOS), a Technology Company in Defense, National Security and Global Markets announced today that its Space & Missile Defense (SMDS) business unit has ordered a combined total of nine new Zeus 1 and Zeus 2 rocket motors in preparation for upcoming initial customer funded flights. The Kratos developed Zeus family of Solid Rocket Motors (SRMs) is in direct response to the urgent need for affordable commercial launch vehicle stages for hypersonic test, ballistic missile target, sounding rocket and “other” customer missions. SMDS applied its significant experience to establish the Zeus 1 and Zeus 2 motor requirements and specifications in close coordination with respective customer and user communities. Kratos, through internal investments, funded development of the Zeus SRMs which are designed and manufactured to Kratos’ specifications by key merchant supplier and partner, Aerojet Rocketdyne.

The Kratos Zeus 1 and Zeus 2 SRMs provide substantial performance improvements over similar legacy and heritage SRMs within the same relevant form factor, allowing existing vehicle designs and launch infrastructure to remain unchanged while also promoting rapid integration of leading technology systems and payloads, including those currently under development by Kratos. These and other key attributes will provide Kratos’ customers opportunities to fly more often, faster and farther, using fewer stages, at a substantially reduced cost.

The Zeus 1 and Zeus 2 are high-performance 32.5-inch diameter SRMs, designed with versatility and affordability in mind as a complement to Kratos’ internally funded investments in the Erinyes hypersonic test “flyer” that is expected to debut later this year. Kratos Zeus SRMs will also complement Kratos’ internally funded, follow-on Dark Fury hypersonic system, which nature and performance characteristics are highly classified. These Kratos investments in the hypersonic and other relevant areas create a versatile family of test, evaluation and “other” products that offer complete systems, SRMs, and flyers. With the Zeus SRMs, and the Erinyes, Dark Fury, and other Kratos front ends, Kratos is one of the only companies boasting both launcher and “Flyer” systems within one organization, providing unmatched innovation, disruptive capabilities, mission responsiveness and affordability to the customer.

Dave Carter, President of Kratos Defense & Rocket Support Services Division, said, “The Kratos Zeus family of SRMs is representative of our strategy to internally fund, rapidly develop, be first to market and field affordable, relevant systems to the United States Department of Defense and our Allies. At Kratos, affordability is a technology, and the low cost of these incredibly effective, high-performance systems, is driving significant interest from the relevant customer and user communities, as represented by this initial order of Zeus SRMs.”

Eric DeMarco, President and CEO of Kratos, said, “Kratos Zeus family of SRMs demonstrates our internally funded investment strategy of delivering relevant products and systems, not power points or renditions, to the National Security market. Kratos Zeus family of motors, similar to other Kratos systems, including tactical drones like Valkyrie, our Oriole rocket, and our hypersonic flyers Erinyes and Dark Fury, are not only rapidly developed and demonstrated, but are also engineered up front for affordable mass production at quantity, an additional Kratos differentiator and value enhancer for our government customers and also for our traditional prime system integrator partners.”

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology, products, system and software company addressing the defense, national security, and commercial markets. Kratos makes true internally funded research, development, capital and other investments, to rapidly develop, produce and field solutions that address our customers’ mission critical needs and requirements. At Kratos, affordability is a technology, and we seek to utilize proven, leading edge approaches and technology, not unproven bleeding edge approaches or technology, with Kratos’ approach designed to reduce cost, schedule and risk, enabling us to be first to market with cost effective solutions. We believe that Kratos is known as an innovative disruptive change agent in the industry, a company that is an expert in designing products and systems up front for successful rapid, large quantity, low cost future manufacturing which is a value add competitive differentiator for our large traditional prime system integrator partners and also to our government and commercial customers. Kratos intends to pursue program and contract opportunities as the prime or lead contractor when we believe that our probability of win (PWin) is high and any investment required by Kratos is within our capital resource comfort level. We intend to partner and team with a large, traditional system integrator when our assessment of PWin is greater or required investment is beyond Kratos’ comfort level. Kratos’ primary business areas include virtualized ground systems for satellites and space vehicles including software for command & control (C2) and telemetry, tracking and control (TT&C), jet powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles and rocket systems, propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, space craft and launch systems, C5ISR and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, satellite, counter UAS, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual & augmented reality training systems for the warfighter. For more information, visit www.KratosDefense.com

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Kratos and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Kratos undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Kratos believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve many risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Kratos in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Kratos for the year ended December 31, 2023, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by Kratos.

