Abcourt Announces the Restart of the Sleeping Giant Mill

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abcourt Mines Inc. (“Abcourt” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture: ABI) is pleased to announce it restarted to process gold on February 13th at its 100% owned Sleeping Giant mill. The mill operated at 20 tonnes per hour during this first week. Yesterday, the mill began to operate at its nominal rate of 32 tonnes per hour with the addition of the second ball mill. Abcourt plans to process between 600 and 800 tonnes per week initially, and gradually increase the weekly tonnage. The Company plans to complete the processing of the 5,000 tonnes bulk sample from the Pershing-Manitou deposit near the end of March.



Afterward, Abcourt plans to begin to process gold mineralized material from its Sleeping Giant mine. During the coming months, our objective is to extract gold mineralized material from the 4 upper levels of the underground mine to feed the mill while definition and exploration drilling will be realized to prepare an updated mineral resources estimate, and subsequently, complete an economic pre-feasibility study.

Qualified Person

Mr. Pascal Hamelin, Eng, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, has verified and approved the technical information contained in this press release.

Mr. Hamelin is a qualified person under Regulation 43-101.

About Abcourt Mines Inc.

Abcourt Mines Inc. is a Canadian gold development company with properties strategically located in northwestern Quebec, Canada. Abcourt owns the 100%-owned Sleeping Giant mill and mine where it concentrates its development activities. The Sleeping Giant property has a mining lease, as well as environmental certificates of authorization for the extraction of up to 900 tonnes per day from its underground mine.

For more information about Abcourt Mines Inc., please visit our website and view our filings under Abcourt's profile on www.sedarplus.ca.

