Finning announces director resignation

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finning International Inc. (TSX: FTT) (“Finning” or the “Company” or “we”, “our” or “us”) today announced that Christopher Patterson, a member of the company’s Board of Directors (Board), has decided to step down from the Board for personal reasons, effective February 16, 2024.



“Chris has been a valuable member of the Board and we have appreciated his experience and thoughtful insights over the course of his 14-year tenure,” said Harold Kvisle, chair of Finning’s Board of Directors. Mr. Kvisle added, “On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Chris for his service and longstanding commitment to Finning, and we wish him all the best in the future.”

About Finning

Finning International is the world’s largest Caterpillar dealer delivering unrivalled service to customers for over 90 years. Headquartered in Surrey, British Columbia, we provide Caterpillar equipment, parts, services, and performance solutions in Western Canada, Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, and Ireland.

Contact Information:

Ilona Rojkova

Director, Investor Relations

Phone: 604-837-8241

Email: FinningIR@finning.com

https://www.finning.com