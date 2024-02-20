Microchip Expands its mSiC™ Solutions with the 3.3 kV XIFM Plug-and-Play mSiC Gate Driver to Accelerate the Adoption of High-Voltage SiC Power Modules

The highly integrated 3.3 kV XIFM plug-and-play digital gate driver is designed to work out-of-the-box with high-voltage SiC-based power modules to simplify and speed system integration

CHANDLER, Ariz., Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The electrification of everything is driving the widespread adoption of Silicon Carbide (SiC) technology in medium-to-high-voltage applications like transportation, electric grids and heavy-duty vehicles. To help developers implement SiC solutions and fast-track the development process, Microchip Technology (Nasdaq: MCHP) today introduces the 3.3 kV XIFM plug-and-play mSiC™ gate driver with patented Augmented Switching™ technology, which is designed to work out-of-the-box with preconfigured module settings to significantly reduce design and evaluation time.



To speed time to market, the complex development work of designing, testing and qualifying a gate driver circuit design is already completed with this plug-and-play solution. The XIFM digital gate driver is a compact solution that features digital control, an integrated power supply and a robust fiber-optic interface that improves noise immunity. This gate driver has preconfigured “turn-on/off” gate drive profiles that are tailored to optimize module performance.

It incorporates 10.2 kV primary-to-secondary reinforced isolation with built-in monitoring and protection functions including temperature and DC link monitoring, Undervoltage Lockout (UVLO), Overvoltage Lockout (OVLO), short-circuit/overcurrent protection (DESAT) and Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC). This gate driver also complies with EN 50155, a key specification for railway applications.

“As the silicon carbide market continues to grow and push the boundaries of higher voltage, Microchip makes it easier for power system developers to adopt wide-bandgap technology with turnkey solutions like our 3.3 kV plug-and-play mSiC gate driver,” said Clayton Pillion, vice president of Microchip’s silicon carbide business unit. “By having the gate drive circuitry preconfigured, this solution can reduce design cycle time by up to 50% compared to a traditional analog solution.”

With over 20 years of experience in the development, design, manufacturing and support of SiC devices and power solutions, Microchip helps customers adopt SiC with ease, speed and confidence. Microchip’s mSiC™ products include SiC MOSFETS, diodes and gate drivers with standard, modified and custom options. For more information about Microchip’s SiC portfolio, click here .

