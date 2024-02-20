Women in Revenue Kicks Off 2024 with New Board Members and New Sponsors Including Home Depot and UScellular

Non-profit Grows Community and Corporate Support for its Mission to Empower and Elevate Women in Sales, Marketing, RevOps, and Customer Success Careers

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Women in Revenue (WIR), a women-led and -focused non-profit organization, today announced that it has appointed four new members to its board of directors and ended a very successful 2023 with new sponsors Home Depot, OnFido, Seismic, and UScellular. The new board members are women business leaders from diverse backgrounds hailing from companies across the U.S. and Canada.

Now in its fifth year, Women in Revenue is a community of more than 7,000 women leaders and emerging leaders. The organization closed 2023 with a number of accomplishments, including placing a number of members as executive speakers, matching more than 200 members with mentors, creating its first advisory council, publishing the fifth annual State of Women in Revenue report, and launching Resilient Revenue , A Women in Revenue Podcast. These resources and programs as well as the vibrant community attracted new corporate sponsors to the organization.

“While searching for new external partnerships to optimize our talent & development channels in 2022, UScellular discovered Women in Revenue (WIR),” said Alenda Durr, Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, UScellular. “WIR appealed to the company’s commitment to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion for our female talent because of the variety of resources offered. Our sponsored members have benefited from the keen insights shared at events and networked with some of the most brilliant women in the industry. UScellular has proudly sponsored WIR events with the hopes of sharing information to help propel all members toward unimaginable success. We look forward to our continued partnership!”

Women in Revenue is free to join for all members, and continues to provide mentorship, speaking opportunities, content, and high-quality resources thanks to the donations of our generous sponsors. These companies support our mission of empowerment and equity and are committed to increasing women in revenue leadership roles in their organizations. They have partnered with Women in Revenue not only to enable our programs, but to better understand the challenges of women in revenue, and bring diversity and equity resources and programs to their own employees.

“Women In Revenue aligns with our goal of increasing female representation in our go-to-market roles,” said Vanessa Kallas, DEI Program Manager at Seismic. “After learning more about the organization, their mission and sponsorship opportunities, it was clear that their focus of increasing female representation in revenue-generating roles syncs with ours. As the main point of contact with WIR, it has been such a pleasure working with the team to provide our employees with access to their professional development opportunities and share new opportunities and roles with their network.”

For information about becoming a Women in Revenue sponsor, go to: https://womeninrevenue.org/become-a-sponsor/

New Board Members

Women in Revenue’s new board members include leaders in sales, marketing, revops, and legal. Each of the new board members is a volunteer that has been an active member in the community. They were named to the board for their passion for the Women in Revenue mission, their experience and interest in non-profit work, and their leadership in revenue-generating roles.

“I am incredibly proud that Women in Revenue continues to attract this level of incredible women who are fired up and fearless about helping other women succeed. Welcome to all our new board members,” said Debe Rapson, Women in Revenue board co-chair.

Jessenia Francisco, Women in Revenue board co-chair added. “Our new board members bring new energy, new perspectives, and a huge amount of expertise to our team. I am so thankful for their commitment and am thrilled to be working with them.”

Women in Revenue’s New Board Members are:

Lisa Ames , Principal, CMO, and Operating Executive at Norwest Venture Partners. Lisa has been a long-time mentor and member of Women in Revenue. At Norwest, Lisa lends her 20+ years of B2B marketing experience to the portfolio, working shoulder-to-shoulder with company leaders to help them optimize and scale their revenue engines for growth. Prior to Norwest, she held marketing leadership roles at Lucidworks, Demandbase, and Castlight Health.

, Principal, CMO, and Operating Executive at Norwest Venture Partners. Lisa has been a long-time mentor and member of Women in Revenue. At Norwest, Lisa lends her 20+ years of B2B marketing experience to the portfolio, working shoulder-to-shoulder with company leaders to help them optimize and scale their revenue engines for growth. Prior to Norwest, she held marketing leadership roles at Lucidworks, Demandbase, and Castlight Health. Channa Bannis , Founder and Chief Marketing Strategist, Marketing 4 Moments. Channa has more than 15 years of hands-on demand gen and marketing experience, specializing in B2B SaaS companies. Her previous non-profit experience includes serving on the board of At the Crossroads and establishing the Boston chapter of StandUp for Kids, organizations that provide services for homeless and indigent youth.

, Founder and Chief Marketing Strategist, Marketing 4 Moments. Channa has more than 15 years of hands-on demand gen and marketing experience, specializing in B2B SaaS companies. Her previous non-profit experience includes serving on the board of At the Crossroads and establishing the Boston chapter of StandUp for Kids, organizations that provide services for homeless and indigent youth. Anne Pao , Founder/CEO of Ignite Consulting. Anne is a 5x startup operator who now partners as a fractional CRO and RevOps executive with seed to late stage startups; helping build and scale unified go-to-market functions. She is also a strategic advisor to multiple startups, Executive member of Pavilion and Operators Guild and member of Fog Ventures. Prior to joining Women in Revenue as a board member, she served on the board for three organizations in the US and Africa helping to drive empowerment and education access for women and young girls.

, Founder/CEO of Ignite Consulting. Anne is a 5x startup operator who now partners as a fractional CRO and RevOps executive with seed to late stage startups; helping build and scale unified go-to-market functions. She is also a strategic advisor to multiple startups, Executive member of Pavilion and Operators Guild and member of Fog Ventures. Prior to joining Women in Revenue as a board member, she served on the board for three organizations in the US and Africa helping to drive empowerment and education access for women and young girls. Mercedes Barreras Vescovi, Senior Counsel Commercial for Vonage. Mercedes is the first legal executive to serve on the WIR board. With dual citizenship in the United States and Canada, she also expands the group’s borders as the first board member located outside the U.S. She has held legal leadership roles for more than 25 years, but was drawn to the organization through her experience working closely with revenue teams. She provides the board with a unique perspective and is passionate about mentorship and empowering women to succeed in business leadership.

Click here to see the full Women in Revenue Board .

About Women in Revenue

Women in Revenue (WIR) is a non-profit organization created to empower and elevate women working in marketing, sales and customer success with the ultimate goal of workplace equity. WIR provides mentorship, speaker development and opportunities, community, education, and events to connect women and provide the safe space, support, and inspiration they need to grow in their careers. WIR has grown to more than 7,000 members since its founding in 2018. WIR is supported by funding partner Tiger Global Impact Ventures and esteemed sponsors including Norwest, OpenText, Seismic, Traction Complete, US Cellular, and others. For more information or to become a WIR member, go to: https://womeninrevenue.org

Press Contact: Kim Abreu AquaLab PR for Women in Revenue kim@aqualabpr.com 415-260-6084