Reviva Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 2024 BIO CEO & Investor Conference

CUPERTINO, Calif., Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH) (“Reviva” or the “Company”), a late-stage pharmaceutical company developing therapies that seek to address unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system (CNS), inflammatory and cardiometabolic diseases, today announced that Laxminarayan Bhat, Ph.D., Founder, President, and CEO of Reviva will present at the 2024 BIO CEO & Investor Conference, taking place February 26-27, 2024, in New York, NY.

2024 BIO CEO & Investor Conference
  Format: Presentation and one-on-one investor meetings
Date: Monday, February 26, 2023
Time: 2:45 p.m. ET
Location: New York, NY

To register for the conference and schedule a one-on-one meeting with Reviva management, please use the link HERE.

About Reviva 
Reviva is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize next-generation therapeutics for diseases representing unmet medical needs and burdens to society, patients, and their families. Reviva’s current pipeline focuses on the central nervous system, respiratory and metabolic diseases. Reviva’s pipeline currently includes two drug candidates, brilaroxazine (RP5063) and RP1208. Both are new chemical entities discovered in-house. Reviva has been granted composition of matter patents for both brilaroxazine and RP1208 in the United States, Europe, and several other countries.

Corporate Contact:
Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.
Laxminarayan Bhat, PhD 
www.revivapharma.com

Investor Relations Contact:
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Bruce Mackle
bmackle@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact:
Kristin Politi
kpoliti@lifescicomms.com
(646) 876-4783


