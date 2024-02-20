Submit Release
MIMEDX to Present at TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference

MARIETTA, Ga., Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiMedx Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDXG) (“MIMEDX” or the “Company”) today announced that senior management will participate in the TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference.

TD Cowen | Boston, MA | March 4-6, 2024
Presentation: Monday, March 4, 2024 at 2:10 PM ET
Webcast: Click here to access

Institutional investors interested in meeting with senior management may contact their TD Cowen representative.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page of the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.mimedx.com or through the conference site by using the link above. A replay will be available on the Company’s website following the event.

About MIMEDX
MIMEDX is a pioneer and leader focused on helping humans heal. With more than a decade of helping clinicians manage chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, MIMEDX is dedicated to providing a leading portfolio of products for applications in the wound care, burn, and surgical sectors of healthcare. The Company’s vision is to be the leading global provider of healing solutions through relentless innovation to restore quality of life. For additional information, please visit www.mimedx.com.

Contact:
Matt Notarianni
Investor Relations
470-304-7291
mnotarianni@mimedx.com


