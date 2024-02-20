Lisata Therapeutics to Present at BIO CEO & Investor Conference

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LSTA) (“Lisata” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and other serious diseases, today announced that David J. Mazzo, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Lisata, will present at the BIO CEO & Investor Conference being held on February 26-27, 2024 at the New York Marriott Marquis in New York City.

Dr. Mazzo’s presentation is on Monday, February 26, 2024 at 11:15 a.m. Eastern time. Management will also be available for in-person one-on-one meetings with investors. For those interested in meeting with management during the conference, please request a meeting through the online conference platform or reach out to John Menditto, VP of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications, at jmenditto@lisata.com. For more information regarding the BIO CEO & Investor Conference, please visit the conference website.

About Lisata Therapeutics

Lisata Therapeutics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and other major diseases. Lisata’s lead product candidate, LSTA1, is an investigational drug designed to activate a novel uptake pathway that allows co-administered or tethered anti-cancer drugs to target and penetrate solid tumors more effectively. Based on Lisata’s CendR Platform® Technology, Lisata has already established noteworthy commercial and R&D partnerships. The Company expects to announce numerous clinical study and business milestones over the next two years and has projected that its current business and development plan is funded with available capital through these milestones and into early 2026. For more information on the Company, please visit www.lisata.com.

