Lucas Blantford Racing Team's Annual Report - Sponsored by Elite Capital & Co. Limited

LONDON, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mr. Adrian Blantford, Principal Manager, Lucas Blantford Racing Team, announced today the Team's 2023 Annual Report has been published under sponsorship of Elite Capital & Co. Limited.



“A fantastic debut year in Junior Rotax which now sets Lucas up well for 2024, joining a new bigger team after being head hunted by UK’s Ultimate R. A team run by former European F3 driver Ben Hingeley,” Adrian Blantford said.

In 2023, Lucas was a Factory Team Driver for Sodi Vitesse UK (Sponsored by Elite Capital & Co. Limited) and drives in various championships around the UK. Last year, he was 14 years old and has only been racing competitively since 2020, which was in Honda Cadet. Due to his age, at the end of 2021 he moved up to Rotax Mini Max and drove as a Rotax Junior. He was also the youngest Academy Driver at TEAM HARD, a British Touring Championship Car Team.

Mr. Adrian Blantford, added, “Lucas and the team will be challenging for 3 national championship titles in 2024 and has now joined a very experienced team who have a lot of faith in Lucas’s ability and potential.”

Elite Capital & Co. Limited is a Financial Management company that provides project-related services including Management, Consultancy, and Funding, particularly for large infrastructure and mega commercial projects.

Elite Capital & Co. Limited offers a wealth of experience in Banking and Financial transactions and has a range of specialized advisory services for private clients, medium and large corporations as well as governments. It is also the exclusive manager of the Government Future Financing 2030 Program®.

Mr. Adrian Blantford concluded his statement by saying, “We thank Elite Capital & Co. Limited for their support which has shown the world the potential Lucas has and his development.”

Report Link:

https://ec.uk.com/files/Lucas-Annual-Report-2023.pdf



