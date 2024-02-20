Submit Release
Prime Minister to visit Budapest

SWEDEN, February 20 - At the invitation of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson will travel to Budapest for a working visit on 23 February.

The topics of the meeting will be defence and security policy cooperation between Hungary and Sweden, preparations for Hungary’s upcoming Presidency of the Council of the European Union, and the EU’s Strategic Agenda.

Mr Orbán and Mr Kristersson will report on the results of their meeting at a press conference.

