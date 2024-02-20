Vietjet gives away super-discounted tickets

VIETNAM, February 20 - HCM CITY — To celebrate the Year of the Dragon, Vietjet is offering passengers travel experiences with thousands of Eco tickets priced from zero đồng and 20 per cent discount on business tickets.

The Eco airfares, which are available from noon on February 20 to 23.59pm on February 26, 2024, are applied on domestic and international routes, Vietjet said.

At the same time, 20 per cent discount on business tickets are offered for passengers applying SPRINGBU20 code when booking international and connecting international flight tickets on www.vietjetair.com and Vietjet Air mobile app.

Passengers and their family, friends will have the opportunity to travel with Vietjet’s reasonable tickets during the flight period from April 1 to November 30, 2024, it said.

Vietjet also provides all passengers with free Sky Care travel insurance, ensuring absolute peace of mind throughout their journey and complete protection for all flights with Vietjet.— VNS