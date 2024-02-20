Hải Dương attracts over VNĐ2.2 trillion of investment

VIETNAM, February 20 -

HẢI DƯƠNG — Hải Dương Province's People’s Committee on Monday held a ceremony to grant investment registration certificates to eight investors who committed over VNĐ2.2 trillion (US$89.65 million) in nine projects in the province.

The ceremony is the first of its kind that the committee held this year. Four of the investors are foreign. According to the Management Board of Industrial Parks of Hải Dương Province, from the beginning of this year, the province's industrial parks have attracted about VNĐ2.6 trillion including about VNĐ1.87 trillion as domestic direct investment (DDI).

As of February 19, the parks had attracted 375 secondary investment projects including 294 foreign direct investment (FDI) ones from 26 countries, regions, and territories, with a total registered capital of about $6.1 billion and 81 DDI projects with a total registered investment capital of about VNĐ14 trillion.

In 2023, foreign investors registered new projects or adjusted investment capital to on-going projects in the province with a total capital of over $1.2 billion. Meanwhile, the locality attracted over VNĐ6 trillion from DDI projects. — VNS